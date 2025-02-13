Jonas Brothers thank fans for 20 years’ support and tease new music and movie

Left to right, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers have thanked fans for their support

American pop band the Jonas Brothers have thanked their fans for two decades of growing “up together”, and inspiring them.

The trio, made up of the three brothers Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas, has released six studio albums, following rising to fame with appearances on the Disney TV network.

The last record from the brothers, who got together in 2005, was The Album in 2023, and they are set to have a 20th anniversary tour this year, along with recording new music, and a Christmas movie on Disney+.

On Instagram, they wrote: “To our incredible fans, As a family, we have been reflecting a lot lately … It’s been 20 years since we started this journey together.

“To us, it feels like just yesterday we were loading up our family mini-van with a couple of guitars and copies of It’s About Time CDs, en route to an afternoon performance at a local mall to play for anyone who would listen.”

They added that they “were chasing our dream to play music and connect with others in a deep way that only music can provide”, while teenagers.

“In the years that followed, you’ve given us a thousand lifetimes of incredible memories,” they added.

“We wake up each day filled with gratitude that you’ve been on this 20-year journey with us. Together, we have celebrated wins, made mistakes, overcome obstacles, and grieved losses. Put simply: we’ve all grown up together.

“It’s seemingly impossible to put our appreciation into words. None of this would have been possible without you.”

They said that “2025 will be a year of music” with both solo and group releases along with “a live concert album, and a soundtrack”.

The group added that Nick is returning to Broadway to star alongside Adrienne Warren star in the first-ever Broadway production of Jason Robert Brown’s musical, The Last Five Years in March, and they have ” nearly wrapped on our holiday movie that we can’t wait for you to see this fall”.

The message also said “expect a lot more announcements over the coming days and weeks. From the bottom of our hearts: thank you”, and the “best is yet to come”, promising another two decades.

“You’ve shown up for us,” it added.

“Rooted for us. Encouraged us. And inspired us.

“We’ve made memories with you at shows, bumped into you on the street, run into you at airports, and read your amazing stories on socials. We treasure our connection with you as much today as we did when we played our first show.

“We are celebrating this wild 20-year journey by doing what we love, and we can’t wait to share it with you.”

The New-Jersey-born brothers had leading roles in the 2007 film, Camp Rock, and its 2010 sequel, Camp Rock 2 – as well as their own series, Jonas.

In 2023, the brothers were inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Nick released a self-titled album in 2014, which yielded the hit singles Jealous, Chains and Levels, and has been in Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, and Love Again.

Joe has fronted the the multi-platinum group DNCE, which debuted with the smash hit, Cake By The Ocean, in 2016, and he starred in the 2022 film Devotion, while Kevin has expanded his television hosting repertoire.

In 2019, the band released Chasing Happiness, an Amazon documentary looking back at their rise to fame, which coincided with the release of their fifth studio album, Happiness Begins, which peaked at number two in the UK charts.

Their other albums, the self-titled Jonas Brothers (2007), A Little Bit Longer (2008), Lines, Vines And Trying Times (2009), have also made it to the top 20 in the UK charts, with only their first record, It’s About Time (2006) not charting.

They are known for the songs Waffle House, SOS, Play My Music, and Sucker.