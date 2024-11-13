John Krasinski named People’s 2024 Sexiest Man Alive

John Krasinski said his wife, British actress Emily Blunt, was “very excited” after he was named People’s 2024 Sexiest Man Alive.

The US actor and film-maker, known for playing Jim Halpert on the US version of The Office, also directed and starred alongside Blunt in 2018 thriller A Quiet Place, which spawned two sequels.

Krasinski said there was “a lot of joy involved” when Oppenheimer star Blunt discovered her husband was named this year’s Sexiest Man Alive.

“I do think it’s going to make me do more households chores, but I’m willing to take the cons with the pros to be honest with you,” Krasinski, 45, told People magazine.

“I think after the cover comes out she’ll be like, ‘alright, that means now you’re really going to earn it here at home’.”

Krasinski said he knew Blunt was the one for him “the second I met her”.

He said: “It’s that beautiful thing where when you’re married to someone, you’re constantly learning and you’re constantly changing, and you’re constantly evolving, and I’m so lucky to go through that with her.”

Most recently, Krasinski wrote, directed and starred in film If, about a young girl who embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten imaginary friends (IFs) with their children.

Krasinski said his two children, who he shares with Blunt, thought he was an accountant before he brought them in on the creative process of the film “where they really got to see what I do”.

He described parenting as “a juggle when you’re travelling around the world” but “luckily we’ve got great kids”, adding: “To be a dad has changed my life entirely.”