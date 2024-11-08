Johannes Radebe addresses rumours over Strictly Come Dancing future

Professional dancer Johannes Radebe has denied speculation that he is leaving BBC hit programme Strictly Come Dancing.

The South African star, who took to British TV screens via the Strictly stage in 2018, shared a video on Instagram to reject rumours about his exit from the show, dubbing them “lies”.

“I’m not going nowhere,” he stated in the caption of his social media post.

“I love @bbcstrictly and I want to do this beautiful show for as long as they want me – and the body will allow.

“I have Kinky Boots and other work in the pipeline yes but nothing will take me away.”

The 37-year-old professional dancer is currently coupled on Strictly with BBC Gladiators star Montell Douglas.

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe during their appearance on the live show of Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC) (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Radebe’s update follows a tumultuous week for the Strictly cast, with dancer Amy Dowden, forced to bow out of the BBC programme after she suffered an insufficiency stress fracture to her foot.

The Welsh dancer had been partnered with boy band JLS star JB Gill.

He has now been coupled with dancer Lauren Oakley for the rest of the BBC One series.

Dowden missed the 2023 season as she received treatment for stage three breast cancer.

She had planned to celebrate one year passing after her last chemotherapy treatment during Saturday’s live show.

Dowden found a lump in her breast only one day before she left for her Maldives honeymoon with husband and fellow professional dancer Ben Jones.

She later revealed she had stage-three breast cancer and underwent a mastectomy as well as chemotherapy to combat the disease.

In February, the 34-year-old confirmed that recent test results had “no evidence of disease”.