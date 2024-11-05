Jeremy Clarkson uses fireworks to confirm Clarkson’s Farm season five

Jeremy Clarkson has confirmed that Clarkson’s Farm will return with a fifth season.

Jeremy Clarkson has confirmed the fifth season of Prime Video show Clarkson’s Farm with fireworks.

The former Top Gear presenter, 64, has led the show across four seasons as it covers him getting to grips with the difficulties of farming on his land in Oxfordshire.

The series has attracted huge attention to his Diddly Squat farm shop, which has seen queues in Chadlington, near Chipping Norton, as fans of the show descend on the rural location.

Clarkson has opened more businesses including Hawkstone Brewery, and a pub in Asthall, near Burford – called The Farmer’s Dog, since it began in 2021.

In a Prime Video clip with five written in the sky with fireworks, Clarkson said: “Over the years, bright lights in the sky have been used to make many important announcements, the birth of the baby Jesus, for example.

“But tonight, they’re being used to make an announcement that’s even bigger than that. Season Five of Clarkson’s farm is coming.”

Season four of the show is not expected until next year, and the most recent series covered Clarkson’s battles with the local council, the impact of the 2022 drought, and his assistant Kaleb Cooper and land agent Charlie Ireland meeting former prime minister Rishi Sunak during a food producers meeting at Downing Street.

Last month, Clarkson revealed that his doctors had advised him to slow down following a heart procedure.

However, the presenter, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? host and columnist instead said he would be changing his diet in The Sun newspaper.

He was recently fitted with two stents, which improves blood flow to the heart, after being taken to the hospital via an ambulance.

Series five of Clarkson’s Farm is currently in production.