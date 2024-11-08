Jennifer Lopez apologises in person to fan after tour cancellation

Jennifer Lopez has apologised to a fan in person after she cancelled a series of tour dates earlier this year.

The 55-year-old American actress and singer said in May that the decision was “absolutely necessary” as she took time off to be with family and friends.

Months after axing her US and Canada summer dates, Lopez filed for divorce from actor Ben Affleck after two years of marriage.

2R7BK8C Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘The Flash’ held at the Ovation in Hollywood, USA on June 12, 2023 (Alamy Stock Photo)

Lopez told The Graham Norton Show: “I took the summer off to be home with the kids, which is the best thing I have ever done.

“It was not like me to do that, so I always want to apologise to the fans. Actually, something very touching happened when I was coming out of the hotel yesterday.

“A fan came up to me and said, ‘I had tickets to come and see you’. When I apologised, he said, ‘Don’t say sorry, we love you’. I started crying straight away.”

According to the show, the same fan was in the audience “coincidentally”, and Lopez gave him a hug and another apology.

She also said: “Was that you? I don’t believe it.”

Lopez began the tour to support her ninth studio album This Is Me… Now, which was accompanied by a movie also featuring Affleck, called The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

In April 2022, 18 years after the couple originally called off their nuptials, Lopez announced she was again engaged to Affleck, and they tied the knot a few months later in Las Vegas.

Lopez has two children with her former husband, salsa singer Marc Anthony, and has been married four times.

Jennifer Lopez and Jharrel Jerome (Ian West/PA)

The two-time Grammy nominee was also asked by Norton about whether she would do a festive movie.

Lopez said: “I have always wanted to do one and I want to do a Christmas album.

“I’ve started a couple of times, but you have to have it in by June and I am always behind schedule. Maybe one day.”

The actress, known for her romantic comedies including Maid In Manhattan and The Wedding Planner, has been in the Christmas-set 1995 action comedy Money Train, alongside Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson.

She is promoting the biopic Unstoppable – produced by Artists Equity, a company owned by Affleck and Matt Damon – which is about Anthony Robles (Jharrel Jerome), who was born without one leg and went on to become a wrestling champion and author.

Jerome, Dwayne Johnson, Lucy Liu and Oscar-winner Kate Winslet were also on the programme, which is on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Friday at 10.40pm.