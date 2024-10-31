Janey Godley’s daughter says her mother is in the ‘final beats of her life’

Comedian Janey Godley is in the ‘final beats of her life’, according to her daughter

Comedian Janey Godley is in the “final beats of her life”, her daughter has said.

In a post on the 63-year-old’s X account, BBC Radio Scotland presenter Ashley Storrie revealed that her mother had been awarded an honorary degree from the University Of Glasgow, which she said had “brought her so much joy” in her final days.

Godley has been tweeting regularly since she announced she was receiving end-of-life care after her terminal cancer spread, but appears to have not tweeted for five days before her daughter’s post.

The post read: “Thank you @UofGlasgow for bestowing upon my mum the honorary degree of doctor of the University of Glasgow.

“This has brought her so much joy in the final beats of her life. Janey is so honoured and I am so immensely proud of her. Congratulations doctor Godley.”

The Scottish comedian, who found fame with her dubbed parodies of Nicola Sturgeon’s coronavirus news briefings during the pandemic, revealed she had ovarian cancer in November 2021, but was given the all-clear in 2022 after a scan showed “no evidence of disease”.

However, she later announced that another scan had shown signs of the disease in her abdomen but added that she would continue touring.

Last month, she cancelled her forthcoming tour this autumn due to her stage four ovarian cancer, which had been kept at bay through NHS treatment over the last few years and had returned with a few added complications.

Announcing that she would be getting palliative care and going into a hospice in a video shared to social media, Godley thanked the NHS and those who have cared for her as well as her family, friends and fans for their support.

In the video, she said “the chemo ran out of options” and that she “just couldn’t take any more of it” after the cancer spread.

She went on to say she was “getting to near the end of it” and that “it’s really difficult to speak about this and say to people”.

Following her announcement, friends and celebrities replied to Godley’s post supporting her, including TV chef Nigella Lawson, comedian Dom Joly and former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon.

In one reply, Lawson said: “Oh Janey, this is heart-breaking. Thank you for all you’ve given the world – and for being you.”

Joly said: “God bless you Janey – you are truly wonderful.”

Born in poverty in Glasgow in 1961, Godley went on to become a regular co-presenter on BBC Radio 4’s Loose Ends, as well as fronting BBC Radio 4 series The C Bomb.

The comedian was photographed at Turnberry golf resort with her “unwelcome” sign for Donald Trump in 2016.

In 2023, Godley became the winner of the inaugural Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award at the Glasgow International Comedy Festival.

Her daughter has also worked as a stand-up comedian and stars in the BBC Three television series Dinosaur, which she also co-created.