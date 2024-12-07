Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain announces retirement from touring with band

Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain has announced his retirement from touring with the heavy metal band.

It comes more than a year after the British musician, real name Michael Henry McBrain, revealed he was “somewhere near 70% recovered” after a stroke he suffered in January 2023 left him paralysed on his right side from his shoulder down.

McBrain, 72, who joined the band in 1982, said he will continue to be part of “the Iron Maiden family” through “a variety of projects”.

In a post to Iron Maiden’s socials on Saturday, he said: “After much consideration, it is with both sorrow and joy, I announce my decision to take a step back from the grind of the extensive touring lifestyle.

“Today, Sat, Dec 7th, Sao Paulo will be my final gig with Iron Maiden.

“I wish the band much success moving forward.

“I will, however, remain firmly part of the Iron Maiden family working on a variety of projects, my long-time managers, Rod Smallwood and Andy Taylor, have in mind for me.

“I’ll also be working on a variety of different personal projects and focusing on my existing businesses and ventures.”

“What can I say? Touring with Maiden the last 42 years has been an incredible journey!”, he added.

“To my devoted fan base, you made it all worthwhile and I love you! To my devoted wife, Rebecca, you made it infinitely easier and I love you! To my kids, Justin and Nicholas, thank you for understanding the absences and I love you!

“To my friends that are always there for me, I love you! To my bandmates, you made it a dream come true and I love you!

“I look into the future with much excitement and great hope! I’ll be seeing you soon, may God bless you all, and, of course, ‘Up the Irons!'”.

Last year, McBrain said in a social media post that he worried his career would be over after he had a mini stroke, known as a transient ischaemic attack (TIA).

The band have been performing their Future World Tour since 2023 with their last date on the tour, and McBrain’s last gig with the band, taking place on Saturday.

In 2025 they will begin their Run For Your Lives world tour where they will play in countries including England, Scotland, Hungary, Norway, Germany, and France.

Iron Maiden formed in east London in the 1970s and are known for songs such as Run To The Hills and Bring Your Daughter… To The Slaughter.