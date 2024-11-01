Hugh Jackman to perform songs from Greatest Showman as BST Hyde Park headliner

Hugh Jackman will perform at BST Hyde Park in 2025

Hugh Jackman will perform musical numbers in a headline performance at BST Hyde Park festival next summer, it has been announced.

Accompanied by a live orchestra, the Australian film star will perform songs from musicals including The Boy From Oz, Les Miserables, The Music Man and The Greatest Showman on Sunday July 6 2025.

Jackman, 56, known for his role playing Wolverine, teased the news in a video posted to social media that showed him walking through an area filled with trees.

He said: “I love Hyde Park in London. It’s just one of the great parks in the world. I love walking through here.”

There’s only one thing I like better than walking in Hyde Park in London … https://t.co/pI8S8NhIbx July 6, 2025 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/JISLTqkQRp — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 1, 2024

“There’s only one thing I prefer than walking in Hyde Park in London and that’s performing in Hyde Park in London”, he added.

Jackman is also known for his role playing showman PT Barnum in the popular 2017 musical, The Greatest Showman, also starring Zac Efron.

The movie’s soundtrack spent 28 non-consecutive weeks at number one on the UK albums chart following its release, with the song This Is Me peaking at number three on the singles chart.

Jackman returned to Broadway in a revival of The Music Man in 2022 and 2023.

Hugh Jackman, Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds attending Deadpool and Wolverine UK sneak peek at Eventim Apollo (Ian West/PA)

He was previously nominated for an Olivier award in 1999 for his West End performance in Oklahoma! at the National Theatre and the Lyceum Theatre.

The movie star joins the previously announced headliners, US country star Zach Bryan and Jeff Lynne’s ELO.

This year’s festival saw headline performances from the likes of Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks, R&B singer SZA, pop artist Robbie Williams and country pop star Shania Twain.

General sale for tickets begins at 10am GMT on Wednesday November 6.