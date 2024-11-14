How James Bond Saved My Life: Derry film-maker uses cinema therapy to inspire and empower young minds

Roger Moore played James Bond in seven films. He is pictured on location in England in 1972

“Growing up, struggling at school, struggling to speak ’properly’, the onscreen antics of James Bond skiing down mountains, skipping over crocodiles and hanging on to helicopters resonated with an impressionable young boy with special education needs.”

These are the words of Derry film-maker and youth worker David Harkin, who believes that film characters can positively empower and inspire young minds.

In an age of spiralling cases of anxiety and depression in young people, mental health waiting lists at an all-time high and online bullying prevalent, is ‘cinema therapy’ the answer?

Derry film-maker and media facilitator David Harkin has written a unique self-help memoir delving into the signifcance of cinematic role models

“Cinema can inspire empathy, challenge assumptions, and promote social change. It has the power to evoke deep feelings and can profoundly resonate with us, “ says the 45-year-old, who has combined his personal and professional experience in penning a unique self-help memoir: How James Bond Saved My Life.

The title refers to his younger self, who was non-verbal until the age of five and bullied throughout his childhood, finding escapism and identity through the character of James Bond.

Created by Ian Fleming, James Bond first appeared in the spy novel Casino Royale in 1953. The books first hit the silver screen in 1962 and the character remains popular today, with constant speculation over who will become the next 007.

“I think Henry Cavill would look really good as the next Bond,” says Harkin, who grew up during the Roger Moore/Timothy Dalton era of the 1980s.

He recalls watching his first Bond film with his grandmother.

“When I saw Octopussy, it felt like an event, brimming with thrilling set pieces and a relaxed and confident performance from Roger Moore.

“In that film he spends a lot of time being chased and getting away from people and with a theme of triumph over evil. Looking back, I see now how that would have struck a chord with me.”

David Harkin, author of How James Bond Saved My Life

Growing up in working class Derry during the Troubles and in a school system lacking pastoral and special educational needs support, Harkin was told not to sit his GCSEs as it “would be a waste of money for the school”.

However, while school was knocking his self-esteem, film, and in particular Saturday evening Bond films, were doing the opposite.

“During my difficult and troubling experiences at school, a roll call of onscreen role models and a belief in cinema therapy made me believe in myself. I could shelve my doubts, anxieties and worries.

“Bond was the opposite of how I felt. He seemed bulletproof. Each exciting adventure helped to grow my confidence as I tried to model his behaviour.”

It was only after discovering he was adopted and when talking to a therapist who said to him, “I think James Bond saved your life” that it struck Harkin just how important it was to have that escapism and cinematic role model.

Proving his teachers wrong, he went on to obtain a media studies degree at Ulster University, Coleraine, a master’s in film studies at Queen’s University Belfast and a youth work qualification from Ulster University, Magee.

During his studies Harkin made a number of short and feature-length films including Bravado, Bogland and Murderous. They earned him praise on the international film festival circuit and local awards, including the Ulster University Greer Garson Film Award.

David Harkin wrote and directed the gangster movie Bogland

Media facilitator work for Northern Ireland Screen and the Playhouse Theatre, Derry followed before his current role as Cadi leader for Derry and Strabane within the EA Youth Service - Creative Arts and Digital Innovation team.

“Having that backstory of someone that struggled at school is something I’m very proud of. Now with the young people I work with, if they are struggling I tell them, ‘If I can do it, you can too’.”

In his job, whilst engaging with young people on media projects, he has many opportunities to have discussion with them about film and the role models which inspire and encourage them – whether it’s superheroes, Harry Potter or even TikTok stars or video game characters.

David Harkin is a youth worker in Derry, working in creative arts and digital innovation

“Even though these heroes can be fleeting, they serve their purpose if they inspire others and encourage people to overcome obstacles and daily stresses and worries,” adds Harkin, who son is currently being assessed for autism, and also finds “solace and connection in a make-believe world of film”.

It’s not just teens or the neurodiverse who benefit from cinema therapy; Harkin adds that we all can benefit: “If you’ve had a tough day at school, or work, you just want to switch off from the real world and let your head go off into another world. It makes perfect sense.”

Too often we reach for social media for down time, but its pressure to compare ourselves can negatively impact our overall wellbeing.

“The narrative and the characters from films resonate much deeper than social media. It can be both relaxing and empowering,” he explains.

“Characters can strike a chord with your personality. They could be going through something that you’re going through, and you could find a way through with them.”

While Harkin says nothing beats the “cinematic experience of going to the cinema”, you don’t have to splurge to escape.

“Therapy is so hard to access nowadays - all you need to do now is put on the TV.”

David Harkin met his hero Roger Moore in 2016 when he visited Dublin.

Harkin, who now says “he doesn’t need Bond to lean upon”, met his hero Roger Moore in 2016 when he visited Dublin.

“It was amazing to meet my screen hero. Sadly, he died just a few months later.”

How James Bond Saved My Life is published by The Book Guild and is available now