‘Here’s to forever’ - Country singer Derek Ryan gets engaged

The much-loved country star took to Instagram to share the news with his friends and followers, captioning the post, ‘Here’s to forever'.

The country music singer revealed he propose to Stephanie by sharing a sweet snap of the pair on a walk in the woods.

One picture showed Derek and Stephanie smiling for a selfie, while the other showed him holding her hand to show off her beautiful diamond ring.

Derek Ryan proudly holds fiancée Stephanie's hand

Amongst the congratulations from fans, where comments from his fellow country singers.

Lisa McHugh said: “Awww huge congratulations to you both!!! Delighted for you guys xx.”

Cliona Hagan responded with a number of emoji’s, saying “Congratulations guys. So happy for you.”

Derek’s engagement comes amid a busy time for the country singer, who until now has kept his love life away from the public eye.

This week saw the release of his new single, Mad for the Road, taken from his latest album Long Shot Love.

The song is the perfect title to sum up Derek’s life on the road over the past 15 years in the Irish country music scene.

Known for hits such as God’s Plan, Hold On to Your Hat, and Down on Your Uppers, he is also written for a wide-range of artists including Daniel O’Donnell, Philomena Begley, Foster & Allen and The Tumbling Paddies.

Currently clocking up thousands of miles with his latest tour, Ryan is amongst the headliners for this summer’s Farmers Bash Weekender at Belfast’s Botanic Playing Fields on August 9 and 10.