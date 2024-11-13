Guy Ritchie’s Defender and Chris Rea’s Ferrari among entries in £9m auction

A Land Rover Defender once owned by director Guy Ritchie and Chris Rea’s Ferrari Dino were among the star cars at a recent auction which achieved a sale total of £9 million.

The Defender, a 6.2-litre V8-powered 110, was specially commissioned by Ritchie and finished in an eye-catching green colour. When the hammer finally fell, the Land Rover had sold for £84,375.

The Dino has been fully restored (Iconic Auctioneers) (Alan Kenny)

The Ferrari Dino GT4 owned by singer and songwriter Chris Rea was purchased ‘some years ago in need of a little TLC’, according to the auction house Iconic Auctioneers, and was fully recommissioned and finished in a ‘Grigio Ferro over Blue Dino Scurro’ paint scheme. Inside, there’s a Bordeaux Red leather upholstery. It was also one of the few GT4 cars with the rear seats removed to provide extra luggage space. By the time it sold, the GT4 had reached £64,125.

They were just two of the ‘Collectors’ Car Sale’ stars, with other highlights being a 1992 Ford Escort RS Cosworth Lux which, with just 2,221 miles on the clock sold for £202,500, setting a new live auction world record in the process. The right-hand-drive car is equipped with a variety of luxuries, including an electric sunroof, heated windscreen and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

The Cosworth set a new auction record (Iconic Auctioneers) (Alan Kenny)

Another pair of Fords – a 1987 RS200 and another of the same model from 1989 – caused a stir when they sold for £236,250 and £247,500 respectively, while a Group A touring car Sierra RS500 driven by Tim Harvey fetched £309,375 when the hammer fell.

Nick Whale, chairman of Iconic Auctioneers, said “It is no secret that the Classic Car Market had stagnated for the earlier part of this year, so it was fantastic to see that post the UK election and budget that the market is picking up. The NEC is always a strong sale for us, but it was great to see in the 40th year of the show, it being so busy and there being a great buzz of excitement in the air again.”