Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and ex-boxer Tony Bellew join Celebrity Gogglebox

England and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and former boxer Tony Bellew have become the latest cast members to be announced for Celebrity Gogglebox.

The two, who are friends, will commentate on a range of TV shows on the Channel 4 special, which will raise money for Stand Up To Cancer and will air on October 25 at 9pm.

They will be joined by the already announced celebrity cast members, comedians Stephen Merchant and Josh Widdicombe, Frank Skinner and David Baddiel, actors Dame Kirstin Scott Thomas and Saskia Reeves, and Miriam Margolyes and Lesley Joseph.

Dame Kristin Scott Thomas and Saskia Reeves on Celebrity Gogglebox

Speaking about the show, Pickford, 30, said: “I’m buzzing to join my mate Tony on our Gogglebox sofa for Stand Up To Cancer. It’s not often you get to watch and chat about TV, while also making a difference.

“Everyone has been affected by cancer, so we wanted to do our bit to support this campaign which speeds up lifesaving cancer research.”

Bellew, 41, said: “Jordan better not be thinking of starting any fights over the remote – I think we both know who would win that one.

“It’s going to be an amazing evening. What a great chance to kick back with one of my mates and enjoy some of the week’s best TV, all whilst helping raise money for a good cause.”

Speaking after yesterday’s announcement that she would join the show, Dame Kristen said she was a “long-standing” fan of Gogglebox.

She said: “As a long-standing Gogglebox watcher I am beyond happy to find myself joining the Gogglebox family, sitting on a sofa watching telly along with my lovely friend Saskia Reeves.

“And watching telly while raising awareness for Stand Up To Cancer is a win-win, as it feels important for me to contribute to this vital cause, cancer affects far too many of us.

“I hope the British public will join us on their sofas this Friday night for what promises to be an evening of gasps, laughs – and tears.”

Gogglebox, which sees families, couples and friends comment on TV shows, has been running on Channel 4 since 2013 and has spawned more than 20 series including spin-offs.