Gladiator announced as fourth celebrity for Strictly Christmas special

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, known as Nitro in Gladiators, has been named as the fourth contestant for Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas Special.

The Olympian, 36, who competed in the 100 metres for Team GB at Rio 2016, will be partnered by professional dancer Nancy Xu on the festive edition of the BBC dancing show.

The one-off show will see six celebrities perform Christmas-themed routines as they compete to be named Strictly Christmas Champion.

Aikines-Aryeetey will join Vogue Williams, Josh Widdecombe and Tayce and the professional dancers on the Christmas special (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Aikines-Aryeetey was the first athlete to win gold medals in both the 100 and 200 metres at the World Youth Championships, and won the BBC’s Young Sports Personality Of The Year in 2005 at the age of 17.

As Nitro on BBC gameshow Gladiators, he has been taking on contestants alongside current regular Strictly contestant Montell Douglas, who is known as Fire on the show, since 2023.

Speaking about joining the show, Aikines-Aryeetey said: “Strictly are you ready? Nitro’s blasting onto the ballroom floor this Christmas.

“I’m swapping my trainers for dancing shoes, and trust me, I’m bringing the power, the energy and the moves.

“This December I’m going to light up that dancefloor and crank the Christmas spirit all the way up. Let’s do this.”

The Carshalton-born star also appeared as a contestant on Celebrity Masterchef in September, and finished runner-up on MTV’s Celebs On The Farm in 2021.

The athlete joins TV presenter and podcaster Vogue Williams, comedian Josh Widdecombe, and Tayce, who will become the programme’s first drag artist contestant, although actor Layton Williams performed in drag as Betty Rizzo from Grease with professional partner Nikita Kuzmin in 2023.

Aikines-Aryeetey’s appearance was announced on Strictly: It Takes Two on Monday, with the rest of the Christmas contestants to be announced on the show in due course.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day.