Giovanni Pernice ‘wouldn’t change’ his teaching style after BBC Strictly probe

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice has said he is “relieved” the BBC investigation into his behaviour when teaching former contestant Amanda Abbington is over and that he “wouldn’t change” his teaching style going forward.

Sherlock actress Abbington made allegations against the Italian dancer earlier this year, claiming she was subject to a “toxic environment” and “inappropriate, mean, nasty bullying”.

An investigation into the actress’s complaints about Pernice followed, with the BBC upholding “some, but not all” of the complaints made against the professional dancer.

There were no findings relating to physical aggression, but complaints of verbal bullying and harassment were upheld, the PA news agency understands.

Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine for his first TV interview since the results were released, Pernice said: “From my certain point of view, I’m relieved the fact that the most serious allegations were thrown out.

“Yes, six has been upheld but 11 hasn’t been upheld, which is again, the most serious were not.”

He continued: “When it comes to that one upheld we got some allegation of verbal bullying, as we say, I adapt with the person that will go in front of me, and vice versa. I think this is life like this.

“If you’re in the room and we decide one sort of relationship within us two, I feel safe at that time, we were OK with it and was fine. Never been a difficulty of ‘Please don’t say this to me’. And the other allegation, that was me being frustrated, which I recognise.”

The dancer, who joined the BBC dance competition in 2015, said that every dancer and celebrity who has competed on any edition of Strictly has had frustration due to the “pressure” to “perform perfectly” on the show.

“So frustration, I think, is something that, when you want to be good, it happens. And I do care about my job,” he added.

“And when you have somebody in your hands like Amanda, which, in my opinion, she was brilliant, she was unbelievable at dancing, it’s normal that I try to get out the best I can.”

Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Asked if he will change his style of teaching following the investigation, he said: “I wouldn’t change my teaching style because, in my opinion, it’s a profession, dancing is a very difficult thing to do.

“I have achieved four finals, I won the show with Rose (Ayling-Ellis), now I’m breaking records in Italy with Bianca (Guaccero).

“I’ve potentially got all the records on Strictly, but it’s not to blow my own trumpet, I think it’s a difficult discipline, and for me, teaching, the way I teach, is the successful way to approach this.

“Yes, you could change the approach, but not changing the teaching style.”

Pernice, who is not part of this year’s Strictly professional dancing line-up and has since joined the Italian equivalent, Ballando con le Stelle, previously rejected “any claim of threatening or abusive behaviour”.

He said he is “glad” Abbington came forward about her concerns, adding: “I’m not against the fact that the investigation started in the first place, because literally everybody, if they’ve got (a) problem, they should go and talk to someone, to production in this case. So I think she did the right thing.”

Following the BBC upholding some of her complaints, Abbington said she felt “vindication” and had “no regrets” about lodging them despite receiving “hundreds” of death and rape threats.

In his Lorraine interview Pernice condemned the trolling Abbington received, saying: “The trolling thing and the messages was disgusting. I think nobody should do anything (like) this to even their worst enemy, absolutely.

“So all these messages that she received talking about her daughter and son, threatening life whatever, it shouldn’t happen at all.”

The dancer said he is “very focused” on the Italian dance show at the moment but he will return to the UK in the new year for an upcoming tour.

Addressing whether he will return to Strictly, he added: “Who knows, never say never.”

Last month, the BBC said: “We have assessed the complaints and we have upheld some, but not all, of the complaints made. We want to apologise to Amanda Abbington and to thank her for coming forward and taking part. We know this would not have been an easy thing to do.

“At the time, although the production team took steps to address the issues as they understood them, ultimately these were not enough. This is why the measures we have taken to further strengthen our existing protocols are so important.”