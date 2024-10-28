Georgia Toffolo says she is ‘luckiest girl in the world’ after engagement

Reality star Georgia Toffolo has said she is “the luckiest girl in the world” following her engagement to BrewDog founder James Watt.

On Monday, the former Made In Chelsea star shared a selection of holiday photos of her wearing a sheer red dress while beaming at the camera, showing off a large engagement ring beside Watt.

She said: “No-one tells you how intense the sheer elation is! I’m on top of the world!

“Also the luckiest girl in the world! Swamped with happiness! I want to scream from the rooftops!”

The 30-year-old had announced her engagement on Sunday in a post where she hailed the proposal as the “best moment of my life so far”.

“James asked me to marry him. It really was the best moment of my life so far,” she wrote in the social media post.

“I never knew I could feel happiness like this. The easiest, quickest yes to being your wife. @brewdogjames.”

She continued: “Our love story is my favourite. How we managed to find each other out of billions of people out there will always be my greatest blessing.

“I love you forever and the magical life we’re building.”

The couple had been on holiday in Greece with family members to celebrate Toffolo’s recent 30th birthday.

Watt shared similar photos to his Instagram to announce the news, writing: “She said yes! With an abundance of smiles, happiness, love & family @georgiatoffolo & I got engaged on Friday in Greece.”

Toffolo won I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2017, and during the series formed a close friendship with Stanley Johnson, father of former prime minister Boris Johnson.

She returned to the jungle in 2023 for the ITV all-star spin-off series, I’m A Celebrity… South Africa, in which former contestants battled it out to become the first I’m A Celebrity legend.

She has also been on Channel 4 reality show Celebs Go Dating.

Earlier this year, after 17 years, Watt announced he was stepping down as boss of the Scottish brewer and pub group he co-founded.

He is now a non-executive director on the board and and retains his 21% shareholding in the firm.