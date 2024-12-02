Gary Oldman wins performance gong at Rose d’Or Awards for role in Slow Horses

Oscar-winning actor Gary Oldman has won the performance of the year gong at the 63rd Rose d’Or Awards for his role playing Jackson Lamb in Slow Horses.

Actors and programme makers gathered at the ceremony in London on Monday evening to celebrate excellence and innovation in international TV.

Oldman, 66, who has appeared in films including Oppenheimer and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, said: “Playing Jackson Lamb has been so enjoyable – that to be recognised for this role is absolutely amazing.”

Gary Oldman plays Jackson Lamb in Slow Horses (Doug Peters/PA)

Bafta-nominated drama Slow Horses follows a team of British intelligence agents who work in a dumping ground department of MI5 named Slough House, with Oldman starring as their leader.

The actor has spoken about his love for playing Jackson, an unhygienic, ill-mannered individual, who has “no vanity” and “doesn’t give an eff”, according to Oldman.

Also at the ceremony, British actress Ambika Mod, who has starred in BBC drama This Is Going To Hurt and Sky Atlantic’s I Hate Suzie, received the emerging talent award for her performance as Emma in One Day.

She said: “Thank you for thinking of me and my work – it’s such a privilege to work in this industry as an actor, let alone be recognised in ways such as this.”

This year’s drama award was won by Netflix mini-series Baby Reindeer, a show that made headlines earlier in the year after a woman, who claimed to be the inspiration behind the character of Martha, filed a lawsuit against Netflix claiming the supposedly “true story” was inaccurate.

UK-based shows won in a number of other categories including studio entertainment, awarded to BBC One show Gladiators, and comedy entertainment, which was won by game show Taskmaster.

Elsewhere, Netflix show Squid Game: The Challenge won the competition reality award while ITV, and journalist Sean Langan, took home the news and current affairs gong for Ukraine’s War: The Other Side.

John Hay, Stephen Lambert, Toni Ireland and Stephen Yemoh in the press room after winning the Reality award for Squid Game: The Challenge at the BAFTA TV Awards 2024 (Ian West/PA)

Sky Documentaries won the documentary award for Otto Baxter: Not A F****** Horror Story which shows the life of a man with Down’s syndrome as he directs The Puppet Asylum, a horror musical loosely influenced by his own life.

Programmes from Belgium, Japan, Norway and Australia also took home some awards, with the children and youth prize awarded to Bluey, a popular programme that follows a young pup as she engages in imaginary play.

Recognised for his decades long career in the showbiz industry, Italian entertainer Rosario Fiorello won the lifetime achievement award, which he described as “a dream come true”.

Mark Rowland, chair of the Rose d’Or, said: “The Rose d’Or Awards 2024 saw over 700 entries from 30 countries.

“It gets more competitive every year – and came down to an incredibly strong group of finalists and to these worthy winners.

“Thank you to everyone who entered and to our judges, who had to make very tough choices.”