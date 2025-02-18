Gabby Allen says Love Island win with partner Casey O’Gorman was ‘so unexpected’

Gabby Allen has said winning the 2025 edition of Love Island: All Stars with partner Casey O’Gorman was “so unexpected”.

The pair were crowned champions of the second series of the ITV2 dating show, which is a spin-off of its standard edition that sees former contestants return once again to try to find love.

Speaking about the moment the pair won, Allen said: “He (O’Gorman) started jumping up and down, I squatted down and just screamed.

Casey O’Gorman was crowned Love Island: All Stars champion alongside Gabby Allen (Jack Hall Media Assignments/PA)

“It was the weirdest experience ever. It was so unexpected, complete disbelief, I was gobsmacked.”

O’Gorman, 28, first appeared on the ninth series of the standard version of the show and then returned for series one of Love Island: All Stars, before joining series two, while Allen, 33, first appeared on series three of the reality show where she was coupled up with Marcel Somerville.

On the 2025 All Stars series she was reunited with the former Blazin’ Squad member, where she questioned him about what happened between them.

Somerville was dumped from the villa on day 10 of the competition.

Speaking about being reunited with Somerville, Allen said: “What a rollercoaster, when Marce came in, on the second day, I was saying, what am I going to do because he’s sound and all the lads get on with him, so the lads are going to feel weird talking to me?’

“It was just so weird, then me and Casey hit it off. Going from that to the best positive ever is unbelievable.”

O’Gorman said there had been an instant connection between the two, and added: “Gabby was the first girl I pulled in the villa and since then, every single girl I was chatting to, Gabby was in the back of my mind, which was so nice.

“Even bombshells that would come in, I was saying to myself, ‘Come on, you need to keep open, you can’t shut yourself off this early on’, but I just couldn’t.”

He added that he would “never, ever” come back to the show, after three appearances across its standard and All Stars versions.

The pair won £50,000 as a result of being crowned champions, with Allen adding that she “didn’t even know there was prize money” and O’Gorman saying they would use the money to go on holiday in Europe together.

O’Gorman and Allen beat runners-up Luca Bish and Grace Jackson to the top prize, with Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Curtis Pritchard finishing third, Catherine Agbaje and Omar Nyame coming fourth, and Elma Pazar and Sammy Root finishing fifth.

Love Island: All Stars is available to stream on ITVX.