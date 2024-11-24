The cast of The Adventures of Red Riding Hood at The MAC, Belfast, this Christmas

The shops have been filled with tinsel and selection boxes for weeks, but with the lights being turned on, it can only mean one thing – panto season.

Not sure which fairytale to witness this year? Don’t worry, because we’ve rounded up some of the best pantomimes happening across Northern Ireland this festive season.

Aladdin at Riverside Theatre, Coleraine

December 7-21

Welcome to a spectacular journey filled with enchantment, laughter, and a touch of Arabian Nights magic. Dazzling costumes, original music and side-splitting comedy blend in this family-friendly extravaganza, in a script written and produced by Ian Kells and Noleen Esler of Mr Hullabaloo Productions. Riversidetheatre.org.uk

Newtownabbey's Theatre at the Mill welcomes Yellow Jumper Productions’ hilarious and heartfelt panto Cinderella

Cinderella at Theatre at the Mill, Newtownabbey

December 1-30

Will Cinderella find her way to the ball? Will the Prince be all he’s cracked up to be? Will the glass slipper fit? Find out in Yellow Jumper Productions’ party feel pantomime Cinderella, where enchantment meets modern flair. Packed with uproarious antics and awesome songs, and vibrant cast of characters, Cinderella hopes to sweep audiences away on a magical adventure this Christmas. Theatreatthemill.com.

Jack and the Beanstalk, Lurgan Town Hall

December 6-15

Building Bridges Community Arts Theatre invites you to join Jack, a daring ranch farmer, as he trades his trusty cow for magic beans that sprout into a towering beanstalk reaching the sky. But beware - the fearsome giant lurks above, guarding treasures and secrets. Linktr.ee/bbcat.

Dan Gordon as Scrooge in the Lyric Theatre's A Christmas Carol

A Christmas Carol at The Lyric Theatre, Belfast

November 30-January 11

Step into the enchanting world of Charles Dickens’ timeless classic, A Christmas Carol, joyously reimagined for the stage by the award-winning playwright, Marie Jones. From the chilling visits from the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come, to the jubilant spirit of redemption and goodwill, audiences are invited to journey through the streets of Victorian Belfast. Dan Gordon plays the selfish miser Ebenezer Scrooge. Lyrictheatre.co.uk.

Snow White and the Seven Christmas Elves at The Braid Arts Centre, Ballymena

December 5-7

Snow White is the most talented girl in Christmas Town and Queen Miserables knows it. The royal Housekeeper Dame Holly Bush creates comic mayhem throughout and Fairy Jinglebell is training up the fresh Fairy Frosting to gain her wings, and there’s a very special man in the mirror on the block. Thebraid.ticketsolve.com.

May McFettridge stars in The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan at Belfast's Grand Opera House

The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan at Belfast’s Grand Opera House

November 30-January 12

Audiences can expect a swashbuckling trip to Neverland, complete with live music, dazzling staging and effects, barrel-loads of laughter and a pirate crew who can perform heart-stopping acrobatic tricks. Belfast’s much-loved pantomime dame, May McFettridge­ stars as Mrs Smee and celebrates her record-breaking 34th panto season. Joining May on stage are Belfast panto favourites Paddy Jenkins as Starkey, comedian Adam C Booth, as Smee, Jolene O’Hara, Aisling Sharkey, Jordan Walker and Georgia Brierley-Smith. Goh.co.uk.

A Christmas Carol at The Ardhowen Theatre, Enniskillen

December 12-14

Candlelight is incorporated intermittently at the appropriate times, adding mood and atmospheric ambience in storytelling in this version of Dickens’ festive classic tale exploring a living, breathing Victorian community. Come and be whisked away to a dream world where anything can happen, and ghosts are just around the corner. Ardhowen.com.

Aodhan Kehoe (Wishy Washy), Conal Gallen (Widow Twankey) and Dylan Reid (Aladdin) take over the Millennium Forum, Derry this Christmas

Aladdin at The Millennium Forum, Derry

November 29-December 31

Conal Gallen returns as the Forum’s Dame in this all-singing, all-dancing festive show. He stars as Widow Twankey in this fun-filled festive extravaganza, where evil sorcerer, Abanazar, seeks the magic lamp to bring him untold wealth and power. Will Wishee Washee and the Genie of the lamp help our hero? Will Princess Jasmine find the boy of her dreams? Will Widow Twankey finally wear something that doesn’t look like an explosion in a paint factory? Millenniumforum.co.uk.

Rapunzel at The Market Place Theatre, Armagh

November 30-December 22

With the help of some ‘a-moo-zing’ animal friends and Dame Pam Loaf, will Rapunzel be able to escape the tower she has been locked in since birth by the evil witch and be reunited with her family? Rapunzel promises a whirlwind of dazzling costumes, laugh-out-loud comedy, captivating musical numbers and plenty of audience participation. Visitarmagh.com.

The cast of The Adventures of Red Riding Hood at The MAC Belfast (Aaron McCracken)

The Adventures of Red Riding Hood at The Mac, Belfast

November 27-January 1

There is a digital take on the classic Little Red Riding Hood for families in this action packed adventure, written and directed by Patrick J. O’Reilly. In a race to visit Granny Hood with a festive hamper of goodies, could it be a case of mistaken identity for media star Red Riding Hood? Packed with original songs, captivating animations and on-screen visuals, larger than life characters and lots of opportunities to join in the fun. Themaclive.com.

Brassneck Theatre Company's panto Sleeping Beauty features Blue Lights actor Neil Keery

Sleeping Beauty at St Comgall’s, Belfast

December 5-22

Coined ‘the people’s panto’, Brassneck Theatre Company present their version of Sleeping Beauty by Blue Lights’ actor Neil Keery. Featuring Dame Fairy-Up Liquid, wee busker Ora and Wicked Witch Mallory who threatens to end her career by putting her to sleep for 100 years. Brassnecktheatrecompany.com.

Beauty and the Beast at The Waterfront Hall, Belfast

Until January 25

It may be a tale as old as time, but expect this one served up with an energetic, laugh out loud Waterfront Panto twist. Get ready for plenty of fun, a sprinkling of magic and a soundtrack of all the latest hits in a family pantomime to warm you up even on the coldest winter day. Includes relaxed and dementia friendly performances. Waterfront.co.uk.

Cahoots conjures up Christmas classic as The Sorcerer’s Apprentice set to put Belfast under its spell

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice at Belfast’s Cityside Leisure park

December 7 – 24

Cahoots theatre company is bringing festive magic, music and mayhem into Belfast this year with its dazzling new production, The Sorcerer’s Apprentice. It follows the story of schoolgirl Gunda, whose life is changed overnight when she learns that a sorcerer living in the forest needs help. Featuring original music, illusion and an incredible performance from a talented local cast of Philippa O’Hara, Hugh W. Brown, Christina Nelson and Orla Gormley, this is a fun-filled theatrical adventure for all the family. Cahootsni.com.