From Handel’s Messiah to a filthy Sleeping Beauty: the best shows for adults to enjoy this Christmas in Northern Ireland

Going to the theatre at Christmas doesn’t have to be all about family-friendly pantomimes and stories of goodwill. There are plenty of adult slapstick comedies, dramas and musical shows on offer across Northern Ireland this year to get you into the festive spirit. So, get the childminder organised, round up your mates and have fun.

Caroline Curran returns to the MAC this December with the festive comedy show, Elvis Yourself a Merry Little Christmas!

Belfast Actually at Theatre at the Mill, Newtownabbey

November 28 – December 30

Written by Maggie Muff creator Leesa Harker and Directed by Andrea Montgomery, Belfast Actually is a heart-warming comedy drama about three unlikely couples looking for love. Molly and Billy are both MLAs – but their political views are very different. Molly is on the green side and Billy, the orange. Joseph’s still grieving over his wife’s death when he realises, he’s caught feelings for widow support group member Jill. Finally, wannabe Luke Combs, Gareth is desperate for fame and love. Theatreatthemill.com.

Elvis Yourself a Merry Little Christmas at The Mac, Belfast

December 5 - 31

It’s now or never for best mates Marty and Frankie who are die hard Elvis fans in this new festive comedy from Caroline Curran. All they want this Christmas is to go to their idol’s tribute concert In Las Vegas before one of them leaves ‘the Ghetto’. Getting delayed at the airport have these two caught in a trap this Christmas? Themaclive.com.

West Belfast comedian Paddy McDonnell finds himself in a tricky situation this Christmas in Rebel Without A Claus! (Lyndsay)

Rebel Without a Claus! at Roddy McCorley Heritage Centre, Belfast

December 12 - 22

Paddy McDonnell is one of the fastest rising talents on the Northern Irish comedy circuit. This Christmas he has written and stars in the crime-festive comedy Rebel Without a Claus! ‘Twas the night before Christmas and all-round the house, not a creature was stirring, not even big Firestick McCann. He’s stuck in custody at Antrim Crime Suite for a crime he didn’t commit (well... according to him anyway). Will he get out in time to spend Christmas with his family? Brassnecktheatrecompany.com.

Belfast Ma: A Crackin’ Christmas at The Old Courthouse, Antrim

December 19 - 21

Belfast Ma is back with her new Christmas theatre show starring TikTok star Paul Nugent and Netflix’s John Travers. Join Sadie, Stevie and her Big John in the living room at 26 Belfast Street as they prepare for their favourite day of the year. Grab yourself a wee Bailey’s and find out all the latest biz about Patricia, Theresa, Big Maureen and Dirty Gerty. Age guidance: 16+ Theoldcourthousetheatre.com.

Sleeping with Beauty Adult Panto at Waterfront Studio, Belfast

November 28 - December 29

GBL Productions welcome back Gerard McCabe, Kathryn Rutherford, Terry Keeley and Matthew Cavan to bring you the filthiest fairytale of them all. An adult Panto that isn’t at all like your traditional pantomime, except there is a happy ending. Waterfront.co.uk.

Lurgan funnyman Micky Bartlett

Christmas Comedy Show at Armagh City Hotel

December 29

Laugh away your excess Christmas calories with a festive evening filled with side-splitting laughter featuring a line-up of some of the funniest comedians around. You can deck the halls with laughter courtesy of Micky Bartlett, Aaron Butler, Dave Elliott and Talal Jomar. Armaghcityhotel.com.

Miracle at Number 34, The Studio at The Grand Opera House, Belfast

December 5 -31

Husband and wife comedy duo Sean Hegarty and Diona Doherty bring you a new laugh-out-loud festive comedy. Eddie, a resident at Number 34, whose life takes a turn when Shelly, a lively new care worker, arrives on the scene. Shey discovers Eddie’s bucket list, the two embark on a hilarious journey to tick off his dreams - from TikTok dances to Buckfast binges, a trip to Barry’s and coming up the Lagan in an actual bubble, this pair prove that you’re only as old as you feel. Goh.co.uk.

Fairytale of New York at Waterfront Hall, Belfast

December 22 and 23

The ultimate Irish-inspired Christmas concert returns with an even bigger production for 2024. From the producers of Ireland’s Call and Seven Drunken Nights – The Story of The Dubliners, the show features an international cast of singers, musicians and dancers offering favourite Christmas songs and Irish classics. It’s like imagining a St Patrick’s Day party at Christmas. Waterfront.co.uk

Messiah at The Waterfront Hall, Belfast

December 14

Christmas wouldn’t be complete without the majestic performance that is Handel’s Messiah. Still one of the best oratorios ever written, it will be performed by the Ulster Orchestra, Belfast Philharmonic Choir and guest soloists. Waterfront.co.uk

Co Armagh based musician Tony Allen is back on the road with his musical partner Mick Foster

Christmas Country Showtime at The Burnavon, Cookstown

December 14

Get in the festive mood with help from some of the big names from the Irish country music scene. Country Harmony’s Sean Wallace has gathered a superb line-up this year, including Tony Allen – one half of the famous Foster & Allen; Niamh McGlinchey; Banjo Paddy Tracey; local favourite Michael Mawhinney and Chris Logue, who will belt out those favourite Logan & McCool hits. They will be joined by new singing wonder nine- year-old Amber Campbell. Burnavon.com.