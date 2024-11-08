Fire outside Mark Wahlberg’s new US restaurant caused by faulty fire pit

A fire which broke out on the patio of US actor Mark Wahlberg’s new restaurant, ahead of its ribbon-cutting ceremony, was caused by a “dislodged” fire pit.

Firefighters arrived at the Las Vegas eatery on Wednesday evening to find sprinklers had been activated and the restaurant “evacuated”, before confirming the fire “had not extended to the interior of the restaurant”, the Clark County Fire Department (CCFD) said.

Randy Sharpe, one of the restaurant’s business partners, told the PA news agency that the fire had not affected the restaurant, which re-opened on Thursday.

“It was a little minor fire in a fire pit on the patio,” he said.

“It was outside. Never inside. It was one fire pit.

“It was just a fire pit hose or something that got dislodged, but it didn’t even affect the inside of the restaurant at all.”

It occurred the night before Ted actor Wahlberg was expected to take part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony after the restaurant – named Flecha Cantina – opened in September.

“The fire was determined to be confined to a single propane fire table,” a statement from the CCFD said.

Mark Wahlberg (Ian West/PA)

“CCFD personnel were able to achieve knock down the fire so that the propane tanks could be shut off.

“Crews were able to achieve full knock down on the fire, confirmed that there was no extension into the building, and requested to shut down the sprinkler system as well as the alarms.

“CCFD personnel met with the owner of the restaurant and advised him that the sprinklers were shut down and that he could not open the kitchen until the sprinkler company came out to replace the heads and to recharge the system.

“The business owner was also able to provide surveillance video showing that the fire started in some of the internal components of the fire table.”

Videos of the fire, which appeared to engulf the outside area of the restaurant, were shared on social media by passers-by.

