Ewan McGregor says returning to London stage after 17 years is a ‘thrill’

Ewan McGregor will reunite with director Michael Grandage for the play

Scottish actor Ewan McGregor has said it is “such a thrill” to be returning to the London stage for the first time in 17 years.

The Trainspotting star will feature in My Master Builder, a new play by American playwright and screenwriter Lila Raicek, which will run from April to July at Wyndham’s Theatre.

It will see McGregor reunite with director Michael Grandage, with whom he worked on productions of Othello and Guys And Dolls at Donmar Warehouse, where Grandage was artistic director.

McGregor said: “It’s such a thrill to be returning to the stage – and to work with Michael again, an actor’s director with whom I have had some of my happiest working experiences.

“He’s a generous collaborator, who enables you to discover the play together afresh in the rehearsal room.

“And what a play – I love where Lila has taken the story, a very modern take on today’s sexual politics.”

The actor, 53, rose to fame playing Renton in 1996’s Trainspotting, before playing Obi-Wan in the Star Wars prequel trilogy and the 2022 Disney+ spin-off series about the character.

He has also starred in Salmon Fishing In The Yemen and Moulin Rouge! and won a Golden Globe for his role in black comedy drama Fargo.

Ewan McGregor rose to fame playing Renton in Trainspotting (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Grandage said the production would be a “joyful reunion” with McGregor, who he described as an “extraordinary stage actor”.

“It’s always a privilege to open a new play in the West End and to bring emerging and original voices to as wide an audience as possible”, he added.

“I’m excited to collaborate with writer Lila Raicek, staging My Master Builder in London this spring.”

Further casting is to be announced in due course.

My Master Builder will run from April 29 at the Wyndham’s Theatre, with previews from April 17, until July 12.

The captioned performance will be held on Saturday May 24 at 2.30pm, and the audio described performance will be Saturday June 14 at 2.30pm.