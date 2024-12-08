End of an era: Taylor Swift to wrap up juggernaut tour in Vancouver

Taylor Swift is due to bring her juggernaut Eras Tour to a close with a final show in Canada.

Since kicking off the mammoth string of dates in March last year, the US pop superstar has played cities across the world, including making history as the first solo artist to perform at London’s Wembley Stadium eight times on a single tour.

The 14-time Grammy-winner will perform her closing three-hour-plus show at BC Place in Vancouver, where she will be supported by rising star Gracie Abrams.

Taylor Swift during her first London concert at Wembley Stadium (Ian West/PA)

The billion-dollar tour takes fans through her back catalogue including hits from albums 1989, Red, Midnights and her latest chart-topping 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Last week, the 34-year-old hailed the string of shows as the “most extraordinary chapter” of her life.

“The emotions have gotten pretty heightened for me and the rest of the team because it’s gotten extremely real for us: Our next city will be the last one of The Eras Tour, and the closing of the most extraordinary chapter of my life so far,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a collection of photos from her Toronto shows.

“See you Vancouver. We can’t wait to give you all we’ve got for three more shows.”

The singer wrapped up the European leg of the tour in August before playing further dates in the US and Canada in October and November.

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise, film director Greta Gerwig, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and the Prince of Wales and his two eldest children were among those who attended her shows in London earlier in the year.

The singer also played shows in Edinburgh, Liverpool and Cardiff before arriving at Wembley amid a frenzy of fan excitement.

The Eras Tour at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh . (Jane Barlow/PA)

To celebrate her arrival in the UK capital, murals, a special Tube map, a Taylor trail and a series of events were created.

The show has produced a blockbuster concert film and boosted economies around the world as her fans, named Swifties, travelled from near and far to attend her tour.

In the summer, Swift had to cancel three sold-out shows in Vienna after police uncovered an alleged plot by terrorists.

The CIA’s chief later said the suspects had sought to kill “tens of thousands” of fans before the agency discovered intelligence that disrupted the planning and led to arrests.

After finishing the European leg of her tour, she said it was “devastating” to cancel the shows but the reason “filled me with a new sense of fear”.

Earlier this week Swift was named Spotify’s most-played artist of the year with more than 26.6 billion streams.

She also won seven awards at the MTV Video Music Awards and was nominated for six Grammy Awards.

The Tortured Poets Department soared back to the top of the UK album charts this week after a new anthology version was released last week.