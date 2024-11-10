Emmerdale’s Ryan Stocks star James Moore marries partner in Cotswolds ceremony

The actor, who joined the Yorkshire-based soap in 2018, has cerebral palsy, as does his character

Emmerdale star James Moore has married his partner Sophie Edwards in a Cotswolds ceremony.

The actor joined the Yorkshire-based soap in 2018 as Ryan Stocks, the estranged son of Charity Dingle.

His co-stars Dominic Brunt (Paddy Kirk), Mark Charnock (Marlon Dingle), Emma Atkins (Charity Dingle) and Ash Palmisciano (Matty Barton), were among those who attended the wedding at Cheltenham’s Manor By The Lake, OK! magazine reported.

“Ash was part of my groom’s party – we came into Emmerdale at the same time”, Moore told the magazine.

“I’m disabled and playing a disabled character, he’s trans and playing a trans character, so we bonded early on because of the commonalities we have.”

Moore has cerebral palsy, as does his character Ryan.

Looking to the future, Moore told OK!: “We want to start a family in 2026 or 2027 but we need a house first. We need the room. I’ve got too many vinyl records to fit a baby in our flat!”

Photos from the day show Moore wearing a purple suit, with his wife wearing a floor-length white wedding dress, holding a bouquet of flowers.

On Instagram he wrote: “Our wedding was so incredible! Thank you to everyone that made it so special.”

He added: “I’m so happy and proud to announce there is a new Mrs Moore. I love you!”