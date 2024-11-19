Elton John and Sophie Ellis-Bextor among stars at 2024 Royal Variety Performance

Sir Elton John is to appear at the Royal Variety Performance

Sir Elton John, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and James Bay have been announced among the stars appearing at the 2024 Royal Variety Performance.

The event, held at London’s Royal Albert Hall and hosted by Amanda Holden and Alan Carr, will see Sir Elton and his husband David Furnish present a musical number from their new show The Devil Wears Prada with star Vanessa Williams and its cast.

Ellis-Bextor will be performing Murder On The Dancefloor along with one of her latest hits, while Bay and Swiss Eurovision winner Nemo will also perform.

Amanda Holden and Alan Carr will present this year’s performance (James Manning/PA)

Britain’s Got Talent winner Sydnie Christmas will also perform accompanied by Dave Arch and The Royal Variety orchestra.

Speaking about hosting the show again, Carr said: “I am completely thrilled to be asked back to host the Royal Variety Performance so soon, what a compliment and an honour.

“To be able to host this magical evening with my best friend and TV wife Amanda Holden is the icing on the cake for me.

“If I have half as much fun as I did three years ago, well, we are all in for a real treat.”

The show, which will see the King attend for the first time as patron of the Royal Variety Charity alongside Queen Camilla, will also see magic from Penn and Teller and Stephen Mulhern, along with a performance from Cirque Du Soleil and the English National Ballet.

James Bay will appear at the annual extravaganza (Aaron Chown/PA (Aaron Chown/PA)

There will also be an exclusive medley from Sir Cameron Mackintosh’s production of the musical Oliver! and a performance from the company of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Starlight Express.

Comedy will come from Ted Lasso star Ellie Taylor, political comic Matt Forde, writer and comic Scott Bennett, and award-winning Scottish comedian Larry Dean.

Holden added: “It truly is such an honour to be hosting the Royal Variety Performance this year. I’m still pinching myself.

“This is a dream job and Alan is a true friend, we are already bursting with ideas and excitement, it’s going to be such a fun night.

“I’ve worked on Britain’s Got Talent for 18 years and have been so proud watching all our winners perform for the Royal Family.

“This year will be no different, so in the words of Sydnie Christmas, let’s have it.”

Sydnie Christmas won Britain’s Got Talent (Ian West/PA)

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly will also make an appearance with her Change and Check Choir led by Wet Wet Wet singer Marti Pellow, who will perform Love Is All Around which is being re-released to raise awareness of breast cancer early detection.

The choir is made up of women from across the UK who detected their breast cancer through Kelly’s campaign, and they will be joined by some surprise special guests.

There will also be preview performances of snippets from shows The Play That Goes Wrong and The Comedy About Spies, while American actress and singer Marisha Wallace will lead the national anthem.

The performance will air on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player in December.

Money raised from the show will go to help people from the world of entertainment in need of care and assistance, with the Royal Variety Charity launching an initiative to help those with mental health issues this year.