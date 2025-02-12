Elisabeth Moss hints at revolution in teaser for final series of Handmaid’s Tale

Actress Elisabeth Moss hints at revolution in a teaser for the final series of dystopian thriller The Handmaid’s Tale.

Moss, 42, plays protagonist June Osborne in the series on Hulu, based on Margaret Atwood’s book of the same name, which depicts a version of the US called Gilead where women’s reproductive rights have been severely restricted.

In the book and series, handmaids, who are fertile women whose function is to bear children, are made to dress in ankle-length red dresses and white bonnets.

Referencing this, Moss’s character says in the trailer: “They believed that these garments that they put on our bodies told the world who we are.

“To mark us they put us in red, the colour of blood. They forgot that it’s also the colour of rage.

“The dress became our uniform, and we became an army.”

Also in the trailer, Moss is seen moving through a crowd of handmaids and words appear on screen that say “The revolution is here”.

The series, which first aired in 2017, has won a total of 15 Emmys.

The novel was shortlisted for the Booker Prize in 1986 and its sequel, The Testaments, won the award in 2019.

Last January, Moss, also known for her roles in Mad Men and Top Of The Lake, announced she was pregnant with her first child during an appearance on US talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! where she talked about the forthcoming series.

The sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale premieres on Hulu on April 8.