‘Election Endgame’: Avengers stars assemble to endorse Kamala Harris

Scarlett Johansson was among the Avengers stars who assembled to endorse Kamala Harris

The cast of Marvel’s Avengers have reunited to support Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris ahead of the US election next week.

Hulk star Mark Ruffalo shared a video on social media which saw Black Widow’s Scarlett Johansson assemble the superhero crew to encourage viewers to vote blue.

The stars, including Captain America’s Chris Evans and Iron Man’s Robert Downey Jr, comically referenced their roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I think Kamala Harris needs a catchphrase,” Oscar-winning actor Downey Jr said, sparking the stars to brainstorm ideas for Ms Harris.

Don’t sit this one out. It’s the one where we will lose big: Project 2025, women’s reproductive rights, climate change, LGBTQIA+ rights, public education, student debt relief, Affordable Care Act, Social Security, and as of today, life saving vaccines. This shit is real and it’s… — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 31, 2024

“Kamala forever,” Black Panther star Danai Gurira said, referencing the film’s sequel Wakanda Forever.

The group, including Don Cheadle and Paul Bettany, settle on Down With Democracy, which they spin into a campaign for Ms Harris and her running mate Governor Tim Walz, featuring heroic music and Marvel-style graphics.

The video concludes with a reminder of the November 5 election date and sharing the link to iwillvote.com – a site featuring resources about the voting process.

Ruffalo shared the video on social media, captioning it: “We’re back. Let’s #AssembleForDemocracy.

Mark Ruffalo attending the European premiere of Avengers: Age of Ultron (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“In the #ElectionEndgame, every vote counts. #VoteBlue! Vote @KamalaHarris @Tim_Walz.

“Don’t sit this one out. It’s the one where we will lose big: Project 2025, women’s reproductive rights, climate change, LGBTQIA+ rights, public education, student debt relief, Affordable Care Act, Social Security and, as of today, life-saving vaccines.

“This shit is real and it’s going to come for you. Take 3 friends and know, no matter what you are a hero. Always give it all.”

Johansson told Vanity Fair she turned to her Avengers co-stars to create “a bit of a viral moment for Kamala”.

Scarlett Johansson assembled the Avengers to campaign for Kamala Harris (Doug Peters/PA)

“Chris is shooting a movie in Bulgaria. Robert is currently treading the planks on Broadway. Mark is doing a movie. Danai is canvassing in Atlanta. I was in the Grand Canyon. Don is, I don’t know, probably on a golf course somewhere,” she said, about aligning their schedules.

“It just immediately turned into people trying to one-up each other with one-liners.

“Robert and Mark, they’re bickering like two old ladies. And, of course, I’m the person that’s just trying to organise everybody.

“It’s very similar to what our dynamic is in the films… It was wonderful to feel like everybody was able to assemble around it, and hopefully it will engage our fans in the process of voting.”

The US will go to the polls on November 5.