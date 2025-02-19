Eight memorable EastEnders moments as BBC soap celebrates 40 years

Characters from Eastenders with Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) centre and Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) right

EastEnders is celebrating 40 years of bringing street punch-ups, impactful storylines and family feuds to BBC viewers.

On Wednesday, an hour-long episode will air on the 40th anniversary of the gritty soap on BBC One, while Thursday viewers will find out the results of key storylines that have been rumbling on since the explosive Christmas episode.

As part of the celebrations, a live episode will be shown on Thursday where viewers will find out if their votes mean Diane Parish’s character, Denise Fox, reunites with her estranged husband Jack Branning, played by Scott Maslen, or her secret lover Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara).

This week they will also discover who hit Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) in Albert Square on Christmas Day.

The East End of London-set soap began airing on February 19 1985, and was a ratings hit from the start with 17 million viewers tuning in.

EastEnders Dennis Watts (Leslie Grantham) with screen wife Angie (Anita Dobson) (PA)

Here is a round-up of its biggest storylines:

– 1. Angie tells Dirty Den she’s dying

In a 1986 episode, the landlady of Queen Vic, Angie, played by Anita Dobson, lies to her philandering husband “Dirty” Den Watts (Leslie Grantham) saying she has six months to live.

Later, he finds out the truth and serves her with divorce papers in a Christmas episode.

Eastenders stars Letitia Dean, who plays Sharon Mitchell and Ross Kemp who played Grant Mitchell (BBC/PA)

– 2. Sharongate

The Sharongate episode was the talk of office water coolers in 1994, as the often warring Mitchell brothers, Grant (Ross Kemp) and Phil (Steve McFadden) entered a new rivalry, this time over Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), Angie and Den’s daughter.

The tense storyline has been building up for several episodes, leading to the point where Grant plays a tape on which his wife confesses to an affair with his brother.

– 3. Tiffany hit by Frank Butcher’s car

Another Mitchell love interest, Grant’s wife barmaid Tiffany (Martine McCutcheon), ends up dying on New Year’s Eve after she is hit by Frank Butcher’s (Mike Reid) car after being chased by her husband, grabbing their daughter Courtney Mitchell.

Tiffany had only recently cheated death after surviving a fall down the stairs of the Queen Vic, and said she was leaving Grant after he cheated in the 1998 episode.

– 4. Mitchell brothers’ River Thames fracas

Phil finds out that Grant vengefully had sex with his then-wife Kathy Mitchell, but the character is not killed and instead leaves the Square with his daughter Courtney for a new life in Brazil.

His departure in 1999 followed Phil firing a gun at a car he was driving causing it to slide into the River Thames.

– 5. You ain’t my mother!

The character of Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) memorably reveals that Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) is her daughter, after her uncle Harry Slater’s (Michael Elphick) abuse.

Zoe storms across Albert Square and screams: “You can’t tell me what to do, you ain’t my mother!” to which a tearful Kat screeches back: “Yes I am!”

– 6. Wedding day fight

Often unlucky in love, businessman Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) angrily confronts Jane Collins (Laurie Brett) on their wedding after she slept with Grant, the brother of his mother Kathy’s former partner.

The couple have a mud wrestle in full wedding gear, and later reconcile with Ian deciding to support her.

– 7. Stacey’s affair with Max and Bradley’s death

The Branning family watch some Christmas DVDs together in 2007, and one reveals that Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) the wife of Bradley (played by Charlie Clements) shared a kiss with his father Max Branning (Jake Wood).

They later reconcile, and Bradley plunges off a roof in 2010 after he appears to take the fall for the death of Archie Mitchell (Larry Lamb).

– 8. Janine pushing Barry off a cliff

Poor Barry Evans (Shaun Williamson) was the latest of Janine Butcher’s (Charlie Brooks) love interests to become a target of her web of lies and cruelty.

She kills Barry on New Year’s Day 2004 after finding out that he was not sick, following a plan to take his money.