Ed Sheeran says Band Aid 40th release didn’t ask permission to use his vocals

Ed Sheeran said that he would have ‘respectfully’ declined to appear on the 40th anniversary of Band Aid classic Do They Know It’s Christmas

Ed Sheeran says his “permission” to use his vocals in the 40th-anniversary mix of Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas? was not given to the organisers.

The Suffolk singer, 33, maintains he would have “respectfully” declined to appear in the new version of the charity song, and referenced another post criticising foreign aid in Africa.

He had appeared in Band Aid 30 alongside One Direction, Sam Smith and Chris Martin from Coldplay.

In an Instagram story, Sheeran wrote: “My approval wasn’t sought on this new Band Aid 40 release and had I had the choice I would have respectfully declined the use of my vocals.

Bob Geldof arrives for the recording of the Band Aid 30 single at Sarm Studios in Notting Hill, London in 2014 (Anthony Devlin/PA)

“A decade on and my understanding of the narrative associated with this has changed, eloquently explained by @fuseodg. This is just my personal stance, I’m hoping it’s a forward-looking one. Love to all x.”

The latest track blends voices from three previous editions of the song, Band Aid (1984), Band Aid 20 (2004) and Band Aid 30 (2014), including Harry Styles, George Michael, U2’s Bono and Martin.

Sheeran referenced a post by Ghanaian-English singer and rapper Fuse ODG, who worked with him on the track Boa Me.

Fuse ODG said that a decade earlier he “refused” to be part of the 30th Band Aid song as he feels that while the charity helps get “sympathy and donations, they perpetuate damaging stereotypes that stifle Africa’s economic growth, tourism, and investment”.

He added: “By showcasing dehumanising imagery, these initiatives fuel pity rather than partnership, discouraging meaningful engagement.

“My mission has been to reclaim the narrative, empowering Africans to tell their own stories, redefine their identity, and position Africa as a thriving hub for investment and tourism.

“Today, the diaspora drives the largest flow of funds back into the continent, not Band Aid or foreign aid proving that Africa’s solutions and progress lies in its own hands.”

The compilation is backed by the Band Aid house band of Sir Paul McCartney, Sting, John Taylor (bass), Phil Collins, Roger Taylor, Danny Goffey (drums), Thom Yorke (piano), Paul Weller, Damon Albarn, Midge Ure, Johnny Greenwood, Gary Kemp and Justin Hawkins (guitar).

A minimum of £5 will be donated to the Band Aid Trust when the single is sold on vinyl, a minimum of £1.50 will be donated when the single is sold on CD, and when the single is downloaded in a digital format, a minimum 50p will be donated.

The original Band Aid single released in 1984 featured artists led by Boomtown Rats frontman Bob Geldof and Ultravox’s Ure to help charities working with starving children in Ethiopia.

Sheeran has worked with African artists including Nigerian singers Fireboy DML and Burna Boy.