EastEnders fans to vote on Denise’s romantic fate in 40th anniversary live show

EastEnders fans are to vote on Denise Fox’s romantic fate in a live show for the soap’s 40th anniversary on Thursday.

In a first for the BBC show, viewers will be asked to vote on whether Denise (Diane Parish) reunites with her estranged husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) or picks secret lover Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara).

The vote comes after Denise and Jack’s tumultuous marriage fell apart last year, when it was revealed that he had been having an affair with Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner).

Since they parted, Denise and Jack have given into passion a few times and shared warm moments as part of their blended family, but Denise has been secretly seeing former flame Ravi since a romantic encounter on Christmas Day.

Ravi and Denise have a complicated relationship due to Ravi’s troubled past, and the fact he used to be in a serious relationship with her daughter Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams).

When the live special was announced, Chris Clenshaw, executive producer of the BBC soap, said: “We’re all so excited to give our audience their first ever chance to decide how one of our big storylines plays out.

“Their votes will determine whether Denise picks Jack or Ravi, with the outcome being revealed as part of our live episode.

“There is a lot to come over the next few weeks for all three involved, so it’ll be extremely exciting to see which way the audience choose to take the story.”

To access the vote, viewers need to have opened a BBC account on or before Wednesday February 19, with the vote officially opening at 8.30pm that day at bbc.co.uk/eastenders.

Voting will close at 7.10pm on February 20, the day of the episode, allowing the result to be incorporated into the show, which will broadcast at 7.30pm from BBC Elstree Centre that evening.

When voting, the BBC has confirmed that viewers will also have the opportunity to make another decision which will go down in Walford history.

Once all votes have been cast, the decision will be independently verified and passed on to Clenshaw just before the show begins, and the cast and crew will then disregard the losing script as they prepare to depict the winning scene.

EastEnders aired its first live episode in February 2010 for its 25th anniversary, which saw Stacey revealed as Archie Mitchell’s (Larry Lamb) killer.

The episode pulled in 16.6 million viewers according to the BBC.

Stacey in EastEnders’ first live episode in 2010 (Adam Pensotti/BBC/PA)

Soap bosses were reported to have kept cast and crew in the dark by rehearsing and filming 10 possible endings to the special before they revealed Stacey’s guilt.

The killing saw Archie bludgeoned with a bust of Queen Victoria in the Queen Vic pub after he had raped Stacey while she was struggling to control her bipolar disorder.

She confessed to the killing in the final moments of the episode, just after new husband Bradley Branning (Charlie Clements) fell to his death from the roof of a building as he was chased by police.

The live show went smoothly apart from one moment when Maslen stumbled over his lines during his opening scene.

In 2015, the show also had a live week, named EastEnders: The Week of Revelations, which saw five episodes include live elements based around the wedding of Ian and Jane Beale.

Cindy Beale’s attacker has been unmasked (Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

The shows also concluded the story of who killed Lucy Beale, the aftermath of Nick Cotton’s (John Altman) death, Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) giving birth to her daughter Pearl, the fall-out from Dean Wicks’s (Matt Di Angelo) rape of Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), and the return of Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth).

It comes after EastEnders’ 40th anniversary week saw Kathy revealed as the assailant who attacked her former daughter-in-law Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) on Christmas Day, while a special hour-long episode aired on Wednesday.

In Tuesday’s show, Albert Square’s Queen Vic pub exploded when Sonia Fowler’s (Natalie Cassidy) former partner Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) crashed his car into the drinking spot, after being on the run following a murder, and kidnapping Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer).

A special documentary on the show entitled EastEnders: 40 Years On The Square also aired on BBC One on Monday as part of the celebrations.