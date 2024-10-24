Disqualified Eurovision entrant declines to participate in contest next year

Disqualified Eurovision Song Contest entrant Joost Klein has declined an offer from the Dutch broadcaster to return to the competition next year.

The Netherlands singer, 26, was removed from the 2024 contest ahead of the final in Malmo, Sweden, following accusations of threatening behaviour towards a female member of the production crew.

Klein had hinted on social media that he would return to the competition, before posting on Instagram on Wednesday saying: “I’ve made the decision to not participate in Eurovision 2025. My team and I had everything ready, but it just doesn’t feel good.

“I am very thankful for all the love around the world, however I am still very affected by this year. I need to give myself more time to heal.”

Dutch broadcaster Avrotros confirmed it had made the offer to Klein, who entered the contest last year with the upbeat and wacky Europapa.

It previously said the Netherlands’ participation in the contest was “under consideration”, but has confirmed it is returning.

Avrotros said in a statement that it is “satisfied with the package of measures” that has been put in place by organisers, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), and is looking “positively to the future”.

The broadcaster cited the EBU having an artist safety manager, saying it will reduce behind-the-scenes filming, having a crisis team from across participating countries, and the appointment of Martin Green as new Eurovision director following its review.

It added: “Avrotros will continue to monitor this process closely, but is hopeful and has confidence in the renewal of Europe’s largest music festival. ”

Joost Klein performing Europapa for Netherlands at the Second Semi-Final of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo (Corinne Cumming/EBU) (Corinne Cumming/EBU/PA)

Avrotros says it has begun the search for its entrant for Eurovision 2025 in Basel, Switzerland.

Klein’s criminal case was dropped by the Swedish Prosecution Authority in August.

The EBU said the decision to disqualify Klein was “made in strict accordance with Eurovision Song Contest rules and governance procedures, after an internal investigation”.

Earlier this month, the BBC announced that Sam Ryder’s manager David May is to head up the UK’s search for its next Eurovision contestant.

The Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 will take place in St Jakobshalle on May 17, with the semi-finals taking place on May 13 and 15.