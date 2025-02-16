Demi Moore, Pamela Anderson and Wicked stars to grace Bafta red carpet

Demi Moore accepts the award for best actress for The Substance during the 30th Critics Choice Awards (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Demi Moore, Pamela Anderson and a host of Wicked stars are among the A-listers set to grace the Bafta red carpet on Sunday.

Moore, 62, is nominated in the leading actress category and has already picked up gongs at the Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globes for her role in body horror film The Substance.

Baywatch star Anderson, 57, who was snubbed for her role in drama The Last Showgirl, is to present an award at the ceremony, which is being hosted by Scottish actor David Tennant for the second year running.

Pamela Anderson attending a screening of The Last Showgirl at Picturehouse Central Cinema (Jeff Moore/PA)

British star Cynthia Erivo, who played Elphaba in movie musical Wicked, will also attend and is a nominee in the leading actress category.

She will be joined by her co-star, US pop singer Ariana Grande, who has received a supporting actress nod for her role playing Glinda in the reimagining of L Frank Baum’s stories.

Erivo, 38, who started off as a theatre and West End star, is one of two British stars nominated in the leading actress category, alongside Marianne Jean-Baptiste for comedy drama Hard Truths.

They will go head-to-head with Moore, Mikey Madison, who plays a sex worker in Anora, Karla Sofia Gascon for Spanish language musical Emilia Perez, and Saoirse Ronan for The Outrun – a film exploring mental health and addiction.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande arrive for the UK premiere of Wicked (Ian West/PA)

Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez, stars of Emilia Perez and Bafta nominees, are to present prizes at the awards, with actress Gascon unconfirmed among those attending, amid criticism over a number of tweets.

The 52-year-old has stepped back from promoting the film after the X posts, made between 2019 and 2024, about Islam, the death of George Floyd and diversity at the Oscars resurfaced following the musical’s release.

Other attendees at this year’s ceremony include leading actor nominees Ralph Fiennes, Sebastian Stan, Hugh Grant, Adrien Brody, Colman Domingo and Timothee Chalamet – as well as Kate Winslet, who stars in Bafta-nominated film Lee, and Jesse Eisenberg, whose film A Real Pain is nominated.

British pop group Take That will perform their chart-topping hit Greatest Day, which features in the film Anora, and Wicked star Jeff Goldblum is set to play the piano during the In Memoriam segment.

Take That will perform at the ceremony (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Among the celebrities who will present prizes are pop singer Camila Cabello, The Lord Of The Rings actor Orlando Bloom, Scottish actor James McAvoy and Pitch Perfect actress Anna Kendrick.

Harry Potter star Warwick Davis will pick up the Bafta Fellowship, which is awarded to those “who have made an outstanding and exceptional contribution to film, games or television”.

It is understood that the Prince of Wales, who is president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, will miss this year’s ceremony.

The 2025 Bafta film awards will be broadcast at 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

Ahead of the ceremony, Clara Amfo and Alex Zane will present live from the red carpet, broadcast on the Bafta YouTube channel.