Dean McCullough and Alan Halsall clash over chores in I’m a Celebrity

Tensions were raised in I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! jungle as contestants Dean McCullough and Alan Halsall clashed over chores.

In Saturday’s episode, the celebrities were in good spirits after Love Island star Maura Higgins and broadcaster the Reverend Richard Coles secured them a junk food buffet in reward for eating animals’ body parts and creepy crawlies.

However, BBC Radio 1 presenter McCullough had a heated exchange with Coronation Street star Halsall later in the programme over how the actor had handled waking him up.

After the camp had their feast, McCullough took a nap but was later awoken by camp leader Halsall as he needed to do his chore of collecting firewood alongside Loose Women panellist Jane Moore.

After a sleepy McCullough hardly stirred, soap star Halsall asked him: “You don’t fancy it? No?”

Halsall then went to help out Moore himself as camp rules state Moore was not allowed to do it by herself.

Northern Irish presenter McCullough followed afterwards and told him Halsall could “go back now”.

The actor told him: “I was trying to wake you up as soft as I could,” to which Dean replied: “Listen to me. If you’re going to wake me up, you need to give me a minute, alright?

“It takes me a couple of minutes for my contact lenses to get back working again, all right?

“So you don’t need to turn around to me and say: ‘Do you not fancy it?’ OK? And then turn around and walk away.”

McCullough then repeatedly asked Halsall to “listen” to him, with the later explaining: “I didn’t say it how you think I meant it, but if you took it that way, then I apologise.”

Alan Halsall (ITV/Yoshitaka Kono) (ITV/Yoshitaka Kono/PA)

The actor confirmed he was not trying to have a dig at the radio DJ, to which McCullough said he understood but that he felt he “didn’t get a chance to respond”.

McCullough later said in the Bush Telegraph: “I opened my eyes and wee Tyrone from Coronation Street is like: ‘Come on, mate, you need to go down to the bottom of the creek.’

“He didn’t even give me a chance to say yes or no because he went: ‘You don’t fancy it? No?’ and ran. He was being a real camp leader.

“I was like: ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa don’t dig me out like that.’ And I had to say to him: ‘If you’re going to say: ‘Don’t fancy it?’ – give me a chance’.

“Because, of course, I fancy it. I want to help Jane. I went straight down and helped her.”

McCullough was later seen apologising to Moore before joining her in carrying the wood for the campfire.

In his own Bush Telegraph moment, Halsall said: “It was a flippant comment, I’m sorry if you took it in the wrong way. Wasn’t actually meant like that, it was just a bit of a joke.

“If I was asleep and you woke me up, I won’t fancy it either.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV1 and ITVX.