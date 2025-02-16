David Jonsson named Rising Star winner at Bafta film awards

David Jonsson attending the 78th British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London

British actor David Jonsson has been named the winner of the EE Rising Star category at the Bafta film awards.

Jonsson, 31, recently starred in the film Alien: Romulus and his credits also include TV series Industry as well as the 2023 romantic comedy Rye Lane.

He said: “I’ve got to be honest, this isn’t why I do it. Do you know what I mean? I’m just an east London boy.”

“I didn’t really see a space for me in this industry.

“But this award is about people and as long as we can keep telling stories about people I think there’s got to be a space for me.”

He beat names including his fellow Industry and Back To Black star Marisa Abela, American actor Jharrel Jerome, Anora’s Mikey Madison and Informer star Nabhaan Rizwan.

The award, which is celebrating its 20th year, is the only category at the Bafta film awards voted for by the public.

Previous winners include Bukky Bakray, Micheal Ward, Kristen Stewart, Daniel Kaluuya, John Boyega and Tom Hardy.

Actors James McAvoy and Letitia Wright, who also previously won, presented the award at Sunday night’s ceremony, which was held at the Royal Festival Hall at London’s Southbank Centre.

The EE Rising Star award was created in honour of the late casting director Mary Selway, who worked with names including Steven Spielberg and Clint Eastwood.

Selway’s long list of credits also included Out Of Africa, Raiders Of The Lost Ark, Notting Hill and Captain Corelli’s Mandolin.

Swaziland-born English star Richard E Grant was spotted by her for his role in Withnail And I which set him on the road to stardom.