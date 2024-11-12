David Jason deplores lack of TV roles for older actors

Only Fools And Horses star Sir David Jason said he is “trying desperately” to convince producers and directors to cast him in upcoming TV projects as he bemoaned the lack of opportunities for older actors.

The actor, best known for his role as Derek “Del Boy” Trotter in the BBC sitcom, also starred as Detective Inspector Jack Frost in A Touch Of Frost, Granville in Open All Hours and Still Open All Hours, and Pop Larkin in The Darling Buds Of May.

Sir David, who will turn 85 in February, told the Radio Times about the lack of opportunities available to mature actors.

Sir David Jason turns 85 in February (Ian West/PA)

“I’m trying desperately to convince producers and directors that I’ve got many characters still left to play,” he said.

“Senior actors have got a tremendous amount to offer.”

He most recently co-presented a BBC series titled David & Jay’s Touring Toolshed alongside The Repair Shop star Jay Blades.

Blades has since been charged with controlling and coercive behaviour against his wife, which he has denied and is set to face a trial before a Crown Court jury.

Sir David confirmed there will be no follow-up series, adding that he is “open to offers” for new TV projects.

BBC presenter Jay Blades has been charged with controlling and coercive behaviour (Jacob King/PA)

The actor also revealed he will be hosting Christmas for his long-lost daughter and grandson.

The TV star received a letter from actress Abi Harris at the end of 2022, who said she believed Sir David was her father after he had a brief relationship with Jennifer Hill, her mother, in early 1970.

Sir David welcomed Ms Harris and her young son Charlie into his family after a paternity test proved their relationship, and will host the pair at his 18th-century farmhouse near Wendover, Buckinghamshire, this Christmas.

“We’ll share some Christmas time together and will probably play lots of games,” Sir David told the Radio Times.

“Time is helping with us all getting to know each other,” he added.

The TV star also has 23-year-old daughter Sophie with his wife Gill Hinchcliffe, who is 20 years his junior.

The pair were married in 2005 on the eve of his investiture ceremony where he was knighted for his services to acting and comedy.