Danny Jones says Barry McGuigan has replaced the ‘fatherly figure’ in his life

McFly star Danny Jones says his I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! campmate Barry McGuigan has replaced the “fatherly figure” in his life.

The musician and Masked Singer winner, 38, opened up about his relationship with his father, who he is estranged from, during Thursday’s episode.

In a conversation with former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse, he said: “My dad, he doesn’t speak to me.”

Barry McGuigan (Yoshitaka Kono/ITV)

“It’s just weird because I don’t feel I’ve really healed with it maybe”, he added.

Mabuse, 34, asked him if he had gone to therapy, to which he said: “I did but you can go to therapy, but you still crave your dad and that’s what’s hard. That’s why I get so much satisfaction out of Barry.”

In the Bush Telegraph, Mabuse said: “I know that Danny and Barry’s relationship is very special, they’ve come to a point where they love each other and they need each other now.

“It’s nice to know that not only are you going to leave with a brilliant experience, but you’re going to leave here with friends and family for life.”

Asked by Mabuse if Jones and his father had been best friends, Jones said: “He was amazing yeah, we went to see Bolton Wanderers every weekend, got a Maccy Ds before, I’ve got great memories.

“He was a hugger, he was a kisser and then when he left us, that’s when I had to grow up real fast, I bought my mum’s house.

“I was 18 years old, I bought myself a flat in London and I bought my mum’s house, and I put my sister through university.”

Speaking about McGuigan in the Bush Telegraph, he said: “I think the world of Barry, he’s amazing and we’ve been through this whole experience together.

“It’s just nice having someone older than you that does replace that kind of fatherly figure. Just to put his arm around you and have your back. I’ve not had that feeling for a while.”

Also in the episode, Jones, Mabuse, reality star Maura Higgins, and Coleen Rooney greeted hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly for the challenge Battle Blocks, with Mabuse winning a ticket to Celebrity Cyclone.

In another challenge, McGuigan, soap star Alan Halsall, podcast host GK Barry, and TV star Rev Richard Coles headed down to the Arcade Of Agony Trial clearing to take on Face Invaders, where they scored seven out of eight stars for camp.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX.