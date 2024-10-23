Cutting edge theatre production using gaming and animation tech to explore our connection with earth

The Northern Lights photographed on Divis and Black Mountain in the Belfast Hills PICTURE: MAL MCCANN

Environmentalism and modern technology converge in an inventive new piece of theatre making its world premiere at this month’s Belfast International Arts Festival.

Aurora: A Modern Myth, from Prime Cut Productions, explores the relationship between land and humans, and how we connect with each other.

Set in a fictional Irish village following the opening of a new gold mine, it follows Cass – a girl in her mid-20s - on a mission to save her friend.

They’ve been close since childhood and she’s the type to do anything for her mates, even when the friend in question is a tree.

Cass has a plan, an industrial strength chain, and an online live feed during her protest, as she and those around her, human and otherwise, grapple with what comes next for us and the planet we call home.

“The action centres on Cass’s relationship with her brother Colin. They find themselves on different sides of the issue, and the play explores that family connection and how they relate to each other and reconcile differences,” explains Tyrone-born writer Dominic Montague.

Newry actress Meghan Tyler stars as Cass in Aurora: A Modern Myth

Aurora: A Modern Myth has been developed through Prime Cut Production’s groundbreaking artist development programme Reveal, which provides a platform for new writing as well as devised and experimental work.

Directed by critically acclaimed Emma Jordan, this brand-new work using cutting-edge gaming, animation and immersive theatrical visuals developed in partnership with Ulster University’s Gaming and Animation Department.

“We always knew that we wanted to create an immersive visual environment within the theatre that was alive and that audiences were almost able to fall into the story.

“The university animation department came on board about a year and a half ago. We looked at the idea of how to create real-time images, rather than projected images. So, the backdrop is never static. The backdrop can be changed live on the night and there’s always something new for audiences to experience.”

As much of the story is based around nature, the Aurora: A Modern Myth team created not only an in-depth look at earth, but also “a hyper-enchanted version of it”.

“You can go inside the earth and look at the roots of a tree and look at that other world that you would never really be able to do otherwise on stage.

“It’s exciting to be able to bring an audience and hopefully show them something that they haven’t experienced in that way before,” enthuses Montague, excited about pushing the boundaries of theatre and gaming technology for this production.

It’s been a busy autumn for Montague, whose other production Callings, produced by Kabosh Theatre company is currently on tour across Ireland and Britain until November 9.

Tyrone playwright Dominic Montague

The play is based on the founding years of the Cara Friend Helpline - a befriending service set up in the 1970′s to support the many hidden LGBTQ+ individuals across the north of Ireland.

Key for Montague, a former resident playwright of Belfast’s Lyric Theatre, whenever he makes any new work, is trying to “put compassion at the heart of it”.

“Compassion is something that binds us all together. It’s a human instinct to connect with people and to be there for people when they need it, and for them to be there for us too.”

Connection is a key theme in Aurora: A Modern Myth, albeit in Cass’s case this is mainly done through technology.

In this play I really wanted to create moments that let the audience be immersed into looking at how enchanting our world is — Dominic Montague

The production’s title was taken from Greek mythology, with Aurora being the goddess of dawn, sister of the sun and moon, and Au drawn from the chemical symbol for gold.

“It’s a contemporary piece, but set within this mythical framework. It has lots of magic in it,” says Montague who adds that the appearance of the aptly called aurora borealis and its swirling curtain of lights in our night sky on several occasions in Ireland this year, is a fitting example of the message he hopes audiences take away from his play.

The cast and creative team behind Prime Cut Productions Aurora: A Modern Myth which premieres at the Belfast International Arts Festival this week. Top left to right: Meghan Tyler, Maria Connolly, Thomas Finnegan Bottom left to right: Conor O Donnell, Dominic Montague, Emma Jordan

“The Northern Lights are this beautiful, magical experience that kind of reminds us of how big the universe is, and how we are all connected. It makes you feel at one with the world and reminds you of how big everything is.

“Everyone’s lives are so busy now and everything is so intense. That is why taking time out to look at the night sky and breathe, without a thousand other thoughts crashing through your head, and enjoying our beautiful world is so important and powerful.

Maria Connolly stars as The Interrogator in Prime Cut Productions' Aurora: A Modern Myth

“Similarly in this play I really wanted to create moments that let the audience be immersed into looking at how enchanting our world is,” he adds.

The exciting cast includes Meghan Tyler (Cass), Maria Connolly (The Interrogator), Conor O Donnell (Conn) and Thomas Finnegan (Drew).

Aurora: A Modern Myth will premiere at The MAC, Belfast from October 24 to November 2 as part of the Belfast International Arts Festival 2024. Age recommendation 14-plus. Belfastinternationalartsfestival.com