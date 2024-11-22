Comedian Shane Todd releases first YouTube comedy special

Holywood comedian Shane Todd performs a work-in-progress show at The Doyen comedy club in Belfast on May 17 2024 PICTURE: Jonathan Campbell

Comedian Shane Todd has released his first-ever YouTube special, based on his life as a father.

The sell-out show ‘Mummy’ aired on November 22.

The Holywood comic recently concluded his “biggest tour to date” with his brand-new show Full House, which included dates across the county.

Shane said: “This tour took me to so many great cities and countries but filming it in my home club in Belfast felt like a perfect fit.

“The goal is to make you think you’re sitting in the audience.”

The host of the Tea with Me podcast has previously toured the world opening for Kevin Hart 22 times and achieved a record-breaking run of 16 shows at Belfast’s Grand Opera House.

A spokesperson added: “Mummy will give audiences an insight into Shane’s life as a father of two boys, and as a son himself - offering his trademark observational storytelling with a sassy bite.”