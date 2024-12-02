Colin Geddis and Ciarán Bartlett announce Belfast SSE Arena comedy gig with line up including Diona Doherty and Vittorio Angelone

Comedians Colin Geddis and Ciaran Bartlett have announced a major comedy show at Belfast’s SSE Arena later this month.

Geddis appears after his recent string of sold out shows in the SSE while Barlett has just completed an eight-show stint in the Grand Opera House.

Boasting an “outrageously stellar lineup of top NI comedians” including Diona Doherty, Vittorio Angelone, Mark McCarney, Aaron McCann, Micky Barlett and Ruairi Woods these local comedy legends will take to the stage at Belfast’s SSE Arena for ‘The 2024 Comedian’s Comedy’.

A statement added: “Aaron McCann flies home from New York, Micky Bartlett is back from Australia, and Vittorio Angelone joins from London, all so they can jump on at The SSE Arena, Belfast.

“Diona Doherty is fresh from her sold out shows at the Grand Opera House. Mark McCarney comes up to the big smoke again after smashing sold out shows in the Limelight. And Ruairi Woods, the original Strabanimal is capitalising on his own sold out Limelight shows.

“With sensational music, everything recorded for the big screens and a follow up special, this is sure to be a huge night for NI Comedy.”

Catch the 2024 Comedians Comedy night at the SSE Arena on December 27. Tickets are on sale now from ticketmaster.ie.