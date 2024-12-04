Coleen Rooney seeks medical attention after trial on I’m A Celebrity

Coleen Rooney needed the help of a medic to remove a critter stuck in her ear after taking part in a challenge on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The 38-year-old was taking part in the Arcade Of Agony during Wednesday’s episode on ITV, tasked with collecting coins from a box of fish guts to operate a grabbing machine which contained balls with tickets inside.

Rooney was competing with fellow campmates to win the most amount of tickets to help in securing immunity from the next two public votes and to win a spot on the Celebrity Cyclone trial.

However at the end of the trial, Rooney appeared from the grabbing booth saying: “I’ve got one in my ear.”

A medic emerged to take a closer look with a syringe, before the critter crawled out of her ear.

Co-host Anthony McPartlin exclaimed: “Oh my god, it just jumped out.”

It is not the first time medics have been called in after a jungle trial.

In 2022, England footballer Jill Scott needed attention to remove a cockroach from her ear after volunteering to take part in an Unlucky Dip challenge.

It came 11 years after Olympic gold medallist Fatima Whitbread got a cockroach stuck up her nose during time trial which saw her encased in a plastic helmet full of critters.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV at 9pm.