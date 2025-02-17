Co Fermanagh folksters The Tumbling Paddies announce Christmas show in Belfast

FOLLOWING their Telegraph Building show in Belfast last Christmas, The Tumbling Paddies have announced a return to the city for a headline show at the Ulster Hall this December.

Originally formed in 2014 and performing at local weddings and pubs in their beloved Co Fermanagh, it wasn’t long until the Tumbling Paddies started to gain followers as they began touring.

A major turning point was the chance introduction with their now manager, Andrew Cox, following a performance in Belleek.

Andrew gave the band the drive and determination to record and perform throughout Ireland and further afield.

After a few years of heavy gigging and releasing their first album of original music, the band now regularly sell out venues around Ireland, and have also toured as far afield as Dubai.

Many of their songs have been hits over the past few years, including Pretty Girl and Night on the Town, but the band’s major success is The Way I Am which topped the Irish charts for 10 weeks.

No doubt you’ll hear them and many more besides at the Ulster Hall on December 20.

Tickets go on sale Friday February 21 at 10am via ulsterhall.co.uk and Ticketmaster outlets.