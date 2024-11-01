Clint Eastwood’s The Good, The Bad And The Ugly duster to go on auction

Clint Eastwood’s duster from The Good, The Bad And The Ugly is expected to fetch between £60,000 and £120,000 at auction.

Eastwood, 94, played Blondie, also known as the Man With No Name, in Sergio Leone’s classic western, also starring Eli Wallach as Tuco and Lee Van Cleef as Angel Eyes.

The Hollywood actor rose to international fame in Leone’s Dollars trilogy of spaghetti westerns in the 1960s.

His character in the film wears the duster coat when he teams up with Tuco to collect the wanted criminal’s bounty and then free him from multiple hangings.

Also up for sale in the auction, that includes more than 1,800 film and music artefacts, is Blondie’s shirt, estimated to fetch between £40,000 to £80,000.

Meanwhile, Tuco’s stunt sombrero could sell for an estimated £5,000 to £10,00.

Tuco’s sombrero (Propstore)

Elsewhere, Henry Fonda’s screen-matched suit as Frank from 1968 western Once Upon A Time In The West, also directed by Leone, could sell for an estimated £25,000 to £50,000.

Other items from the film, most of which come from the archives of the Italian costume company Costumi D’Arte, will go up for auction, including Claudia Cardinale’s costume as Jill McBain, Jason Robards’ shirt as Cheyenne and a six-sheet poster.

Earlier in the year, Propstore auctioned posters from the Rome premiere of The Good, The Bad And The Ugly.

In 2023 Angel Eyes’ hat from the film was sold for a winning bid of £137,500.

Propstore’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction will take place across four days, beginning on November 14. Online bidding is open now.