Citizens of Belfast turn filmmakers as new movie The Hearth to hit big screen

A film depicting everyday life in Belfast is set to hit the big screen later this month.

From award winning Belfast born filmmaker Mark Cousins, The Hearth is crafted from footage captured by and starring the people of Belfast. Consisting of more than 122 faces and voice the film aims to portray their experience living in the city.

“In a darts club, pubs, community centres, bus shelters, playgrounds and schools, people chat, spin yarns and tell stories,” said Cousins.

“Their themes aren’t what is in the headlines. Instead, they talk of love, loss, humour, animals and youth.

“The Hearth is a gathering of edginess and warmth. We have surreal stories on our mind, and, everywhere, the desire to get together for the craic.”

Commissioned as part of Belfast City Council’s Belfast 2024 celebration of culture and creativity the 75-minute documentary has been shaped and distilled from more than 25 hours of footage.

Described as a “self portrait of Belfast in 2024″, it is an experimental venture that reflects on how far Belfast has come and takes stock of the city in the here and now while also reflecting on its unique character.

Filmed in pubs, community centres, playgrounds and homes, using various cameras and smartphones, the film is “spirited, touching and haunting.”

The creative team working on The Hearth alongside Cousins included award-winning filmmaker Alison Millar (Lyra, 2022) local theatre director Paula McFetridge (Kabosh) world renowned composers David Holmes and Brian Irvine and the festival’s CEO, Michele Devlin was the project’s lead producer.

The film will premiere on December 12 at Cineworld, Belfast before embarking on its international film festival journey in 2025.