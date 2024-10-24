Circus Extreme: The world famous show comes to Belfast

The world famous Henry the Prince of Clowns will be keeping the audience amused throughout the show

Circus Extreme has arrived in Ireland as part of its world tour and they are thrilled to invite you along to a show that promises breathtaking non-stop action.

It’s a one-of-a-kind performance, that has been five years in the making, and features some of the most talented performers in the world.

Belfast was specifically chosen as a location for Circus Extreme due to its diverse cultural background, with performances being held at Boucher Road until November 10.

Ireland is a major centre of the creative industries, so where better to celebrate the vibrant, artistic and awe-inspiring nature of the circus.

Merging modern and contemporary styles with extreme stunts and classic clown escapades, audiences will be amazed by the jam-packed Circus Extreme production which features show-stopping performances that will have you on the edge of your seat.

Acts include the Ayala Troupe, who will be performing their award winning high wire act which has never been seen before in the UK. Having performed all over the world, they most recently showcased in the world famous Monte Carlo Circus Festival.

This incredible stunt will put performers under G-force similar to that of a fighter pilot

Just back from its European tour, the EXTREME® freestyle motocross team will be bringing you its jaw-dropping stunts to the Big Top as their pilots fly through the air displaying cliff-hanger stunts such as the Superman and nac nac to name a few. Battling for air space, resident riders are sure to get the adrenaline pumping as they defy gravity with incredible mid-air backflips.

The EXTREME® stunt riding team will also be performing the Globe of Death, the most death-defying act ever demonstrated. This incredible stunt will put the performers under G-force similar to that of a fighter pilot. Watch as they loop vertically and horizontally, all while encased in a mesh sphere. This really is one for the petrolheads.

Direct from Ukraine walking the slack wire is Tetiana Kundyk, fresh from various Golden Buzzer performances including a mind blowing display on the World Famous Super Talent show, proud to be showcasing her incredible balancing skills all performed in a distinctive style for this new production.

World famous Henry the Prince of Clowns, a celebrated figure in the circus, will be keeping the audience amused throughout the show.

Laura Miller's internationally-renowned aquatic act is back

Circus legend Laura Miller will be showcasing her internationally-renowned aquatic aerial ring which unites the elements of fire, water and air. Witness the aerial hoop skills combining grace, beauty, visually stunning lights and music that will transport viewers into a sci-fi world.

Watch in awe as aerial duo Polischuk hold each other by their teeth high up in the Big Top

On top of this there will be death defying airborne stunts including the unmissable aerial duo Polischuk, who are one of the few acts in the world to perform these mid air stunts. Watch in awe as they hold each other by their teeth high in the roof of the Big Top.

This really is an event with something for everyone. If you’re a petrolhead, theatre-goer, thrill seeker or wanting to see one of the greatest shows of its time, make sure to get your tickets fast.

The show will run for approximately two hours and is housed in the UK’s largest Covid secure Circus Big Top, which is climate controlled and features comfortable theatre-style seating.

It’s time to awaken your soul and stir the imagination of your family.

