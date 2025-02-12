Chris McCausland reveals he was injured by TikTok dance during Strictly training

Strictly Come Dancing champion Chris McCausland has revealed he injured himself during training for the BBC show after performing a TikTok dance with professional partner Dianne Buswell.

The 47-year-old, who is blind, won last year’s series, achieving a perfect score in its final for his waltz to Gerry And The Pacemakers’ You’ll Never Walk Alone, beating fellow finalists Miranda actress Sarah Hadland, JLS singer JB Gill and former Love Island star Tasha Ghouri.

Speaking on ITV’s The Jonathan Ross Show, McCausland was asked what his worst injury was, to which he replied: “Dianne tried to do this move with me that she’d seen on TikTok.

McCausland is to embark on a stand-up tour of the UK in 2025 (Ian West/PA)

“I had to pull her vertical body up straight, and it literally ripped me apart from my left arse cheek to my right shoulder.”

The comedian, who will embark on stand-up tour of the UK this year, said it was “amazing” that more contestants were not “injured permanently” on the “relentless” show.

Ross also asked McCausland if he would take on ITV skating show Dancing On Ice next, but the comedian replied: “I do not ice skate.”

McCausland went on to speak about his family’s concern while he was taking part in the show, adding: “My wife and my daughter watched it at home, my daughter really got into it.

“She was so nervous, I think she fed off my anxiety. She was so nervous on the first episode that it wouldn’t work or I’d make a fool of myself or fall over or something.

“When we did that first move where we danced off, she burst out crying and missed the whole thing.”

Speaking about winning the show, McCausland said: “It was emotional Jonathan, it was so emotional.

“Me and Dianne were meant to link arms at the end of that and walk off. As we linked arms, she crumpled and then I crumpled and the two of us were in bits. It was a lot, you know.”

McCausland began his comedy career in 2003, and has gone on to appear on shows including Have I Got News For You, Would I Lie To You? and 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown. He has also hosted his own chat show, The Chris McCausland Show, on Saturday mornings on ITV1.

The full interview can be viewed on The Jonathan Ross Show on Saturday at 9.35pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.