Chris Eubank backs Barry McGuigan to land I’m A Celebrity knock out

Former I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! contestant Chris Eubank has backed fellow former boxing champion Barry McGuigan as he said his time in the ring will ensure he does not “break” in the jungle.

Eubank, who appeared on the hit TV show in 2015, told the PA news agency: “He’ll do really well because he’s a boxer.

“When you’re a boxer you’re always under pressure.

“He’ll not break”.

Barry McGuigan is swapping the ring for the jungle in this year’s I’m A Celebrity (ITV/Yoshitaka Kono/PA)

McGuigan, 63, is the latest professional boxer to head for the jungle, after Tony Bellew starred in the 2023 series and finished as a runner-up.

Giving his advice, Eubank – a 19-times world champion – told McGuigan to “imagine you’re in the ring”.

“Think objectively,” he said.

“It’s a game. Everything is a game. Play to win.”

But the 58-year-old warned McGuigan: “Do not get angry.”

“They’re throwing mud at you all the time, trying to get you to react,” said Eubank.

“They get personalities and they make sure that they clash and when they clash, then you’ve got gold.

“Barry would be able to deal with that.

“But who knows? He may start throwing a few punches in there,” he joked.

McGuigan, a retired featherweight fighter, has already said he knows “what I’m letting myself in for” ahead of his time in the jungle, thanks to years of gruelling training and tough matches.

Eubank – known for his flamboyant style and dapper suits – lasted 17 days and finished in ninth position on I’m A Celebrity nine years ago, but said he “came out with his dignity intact”.

“As I remember it, I won that particular show, not the competition, but I won it for me.

“I came out with my dignity intact.

“That’s what it’s always about.”

I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! starts on Sunday at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX, where McGuigan and will be joined by stars including Coleen Rooney, Strictly Come Dancing’s Oti Mabuse and N-Dubz singer Tulisa Contostavlos.