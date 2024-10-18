Chart confirms James Blunt will not have to rename himself Blunty McBluntface

James Blunt performing during the filming for the Graham Norton Show

Musician James Blunt will not have to rename himself Blunty McBluntface after failing to top the UK’s albums chart, the Official Charts Company said.

The singer, 50, vowed to legally change his name if fans bumped the 20th-anniversary edition of his debut album Back To Bedlam to the number one spot this week.

Blunt told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that he had allowed members of the public to choose the name, which is a parody of Boaty McBoatface – a campaign to find a name for the UK’s polar research ship that went viral in 2016.

This is all turning into a bit of a nightmare. See you tomorrow at 6pm for the final chart reveal via @OfficialCharts pic.twitter.com/zVF8haR8j6 — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) October 17, 2024

The Old Harrovian and ex-member of the Household Cavalry received five Grammy nominations following the release of his chart-topping first album, including song of the year for You’re Beautiful.

Two decades on and the re-release has landed at number seven, according to the Official Charts Company.

Clinching the top spot this week is Brat, by Charli XCX, which had initially peaked at number two following its release in June.

It comes after the singer, real name Charlotte Aitchison, released a new version of her album, featuring collaborations with the likes of Ariana Grande, The 1975 and Kesha.

In the lead-up to this week’s charts announcement, Blunt posted a photo to X, formerly Twitter, of the words “brat to bedlam” featuring the album’s signature fuzzy black font and neon green cover.

I’m currently number 4 in the @officialcharts. Blunty McBluntface is coming for you @Charli_xcx pic.twitter.com/aQIOEG1ufx — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) October 14, 2024

In the post he warned the alternative pop singer that “Blunty McBluntface is coming for you”.

Charli XCX’s “brat girl summer” sent TikTok into a spiral earlier this year, when the Cambridge-born singer’s combination of grunge and hyper-feminine managed to inspire a trend that became a lifestyle.

Her album was a hit online and her collaboration with Billie Eilish on the song Guess saw the track soar to number one in the UK singles chart – with the catchy tune Apple also making it into the top 10.

Elsewhere in the albums chart, The Mighty Several by former Housemartins vocalist Paul Heaton has debuted at number two, while Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet is in at number three.

Brat by Charli XCX has gone to number one on the UK albums chart (Ian West/PA)

The rest of the top five is comprised of Moon Music by Coldplay, which was last week’s frontrunner, and The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess by US star Chappell Roan.

Over in the singles chart, Carpenter’s song Taste has spent its eighth week in a row at number one, according to the Official Charts Company.

The duet Die With A Smile by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars is in at number two while Sailor Song by US singer Gigi Perez is at number three.

At number four is I Love You, I’m Sorry by pop singer Gracie Abrams with Somedays by Sonny Fodera, Jazzy and DOD rounding out the top five.