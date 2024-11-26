Charlotte Crosby trebles security measures to ‘feel safe’ amid attempted robbery

TV star Charlotte Crosby said she has tightened security around her home with 24-hour monitored CCTV and patrol dogs, days after masked thieves carrying a machete attempted to rob her home.

The former Geordie Shore star, who is nearly eight months pregnant, thanked a security company “for all the hard work this week” after adding the protections to her home.

“Trebling our security measures, worth every penny to feel safe again in my own home,” the 34-year-old said in a post to her Instagram story.

Charlotte Crosby said she has tripled security measures at her home (Ian West/PA)

“Scumbags are gunna get a big shock the next time they even step foot on any perimeter of my land.”

It comes after her fiance, Jake Ankers, said on social media that a group of men carrying a machete entered their home on Thursday evening while they were in the house with their two-year-old daughter.

The businessman said one of the four men “had a red balaclava on” and was carrying the weapon at the top of the stairs.

Durham Constabulary were alerted at 7pm on Thursday to reports of an aggravated burglary in Houghton-le-Spring, a town in the Sunderland area.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Officers attended the area, however the suspects left the scene before their arrival.

“Nobody was injured in the incident and no items are believed to have been taken.”

She added that an investigation is under way and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

After the incident, Crosby was admitted to hospital after experiencing “serious pains” in her stomach, but confirmed her baby is “all fine”.

Ankers appeared with the reality star on BBC Three reality show Charlotte In Sunderland.

Crosby is best known for appearing in the MTV reality series Geordie Shore and winning the 12th series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2013.

She and Ankers got engaged in October 2023 after she gave birth to their first child in 2022.