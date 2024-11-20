Charli XCX to headline Belsonic in 2025

CHARLI XCX will being making her Belsonic debut this summer.

Known for her avant-pop and electronic style the pop star has become an iconic figure within the music scene, helping expand the landscape of popular music over the last decade by seamlessly traversing the underground and mainstream with her artistic output.

Her sixth studio album BRAT, which was released in June has well and truly made its mark with Brat’s lime-green hue becoming a cultural phenomenon particularly after it was adopted by Kamala Harris during the presidential election.

The audacious campaign has seen Charli cause roadblocks around the world with her pop-up ‘PARTYGIRL’ DJ sets, break the internet with viral videos and surprise collaborations with the likes of Billie Eilish, Lorde, Addison Rae, Robyn, Yung Lean, Julia Fox, Chloë Sevigny, and Rachel Sennott and introduce a new tone of green to the social lexicon.

The album was nominated for the Mercury Prize 2024 while ‘Guess featuring Billie Eilish’ debuted at Number 1 on the UK Official Singles Chart, making Charli the first British artist to land at the top of the charts this year.

In October, Charli followed it up with ‘Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat’ - a brand-new version of the critically acclaimed album featuring reimagined takes and innovative reworks of tracks from ‘BRAT’ featuring the likes of Julian Casablancas, Bon Iver, The 1975, Shygirl, Ariana Grande, Caroline Polachek and more.

Charli XCX will play Ormeau Park on June 18 with special guest The Japanese House.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22 at 12noon via www.ticketmaster.ie