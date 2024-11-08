Chappell Roan wants to be left alone - Sophie Clarke

OF all my teenage phases, my stint as a 5 Seconds of Summer mega-fan is by far the most embarrassing. After stumbling across the melancholic black and white lyric video for the band’s song Amnesia in 2014, 13-year-old me was hooked.

It wasn’t long before I found myself immersed in an online community obsessed with these four Australian boys and willing to do anything to help further catapult them towards pop super-stardom. Powered by Tumblr and hormones, I talked, dreamt and thought about nothing else.

Sophie's former favourite band 5 Seconds of Summer, who later lived down to the maxim 'never meet your heroes'

This level of dedication and devotion is nothing new - in fact my fangirl era was quite mild in comparison to the lengths to which some fans will go. However, what is new is the reaction of some celebrities to this ‘superfan’ behaviour. Most recently, American singer-songwriter Chappell Roan posted a statement on Instagram to voice her concerns about fans overstepping the mark.

The artist’s comments have sparked debate about where the line truly is when it comes to the relationship between artists and their fans, which has left people divided. Some have branded the singer “ungrateful, unprofessional and even unfit for fame” arguing that she can’t expect to profit off fans’ devotion and then ignore them in public. Whether Roan likes it or not she has struck the “Faustian bargain” - where she has traded privacy and wellbeing for stardom.

Celebrities hoping to retain their anonymity while simultaneously trying to raise their profile, is very much wishful thinking on their part – achieving success and popularity invariably leads to increased interest and scrutiny.

Granted, some public figures actively court celebrity and appear to enjoy the limelight – like those who take part in reality TV shows. However some, like Roan, say they just want to do what they love and make music. They aren’t interested in the fame element which leaves me wondering if there should there always be a ‘price to pay’ for fame.

This was echoed in by Winona Ryder in a recent interview with Esquire when she was discussing the increasing popularity of Ireland’s own Paul Mescal, she said: “I loved Normal People so much and then I saw these paparazzi pictures of (Paul Mescal) going to the store in his shorts. And I really felt like, ‘This poor guy’. This great actor who did this amazing thing and now he’s getting followed by photographers.” Now, with the impending release of Gladiator II, Mescal’s career is predicted to go stratospheric so being ‘papped’ in his shorts is likely to be the least of his concerns.

Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal fight it out in Gladiator II - skills which may prove useful in dealing with the paparazzi

Historically, fans have always struggled to toe the line between admiration and obsession. In fact I recently interviewed former mod and pal of the Rolling Stones, James Hurst, who gave an account of the band’s gig at the Ulster Hall in 1964 when fans stormed the stage and pinned Mick Jagger to the floor…

Clearly today’s problems are exacerbated by social media as this provides an opportunity for fans to interact directly with celebrities. This helps foster a (false) sense of intimacy and familiarity with them, further blurring the boundaries.

The recent foiled plot to kidnap, rape and murder TV presenter Holly Willoughby is a profoundly sobering example of the risks associated with being a ‘public figure’. There have also been numerous reported cases involving celebrity stalking.

Gavin Plumb is seeking to appeal against his convictions and sentence for a plot to kidnap, rape and murder TV presenter Holly Willoughby (Lucy North/PA)

Roan may have ruffled some feathers when she asked fans to refrain from approaching her in public but her fears and anxieties are not unfair or unfounded.

For me it’s the actions of the few ruining it for the many. Being a fan used to mean following, supporting and adoring from afar because – as the old adage advises ‘never meet your heroes’, to which I can concur after attending a 5 Seconds of Summer soundcheck…