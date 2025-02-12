Celebrity Bear Hunt star Una Healy to sing at City of Derry Jazz Festival

Una Healy, star of Netflix's Celebrity Bear Hunt is to perform at The City of Derry Jazz Festival

Former member of The Saturdays is swapping the Costa Rica jungle for Derry’s St. Columb’s Hall in May as she performs at the City of Derry Jazz Festival.

Una Healy and Luke Thomas to play City of Derry Jazz Festival

The former Saturday’s star will re-unite with Luke Thomas and The Swing Cats, to bring their electrifying show Derry on Friday, May 2.

The 43-year-old, who has been based in Ireland since 2020 following her divorce from rugby player Ben Foden, has most recently been seen in Netflix’s latest competition series, Celebrity Bear Hunt.

Holly Willoughby and Bear Grylls attending a special screening of Netflix’s Celebrity Bear Hunt in London (Ian West/PA)

Set in the wilds of Costa Rica, surviving weeks of intense challenges, and a bad tummy bug, the mum-of-two made it to the final three, together with rapper-chef Big Zuu and journalist and tv presenter Steph McGovern.

After a string of acclaimed, sold-out performances at Dublin’s Sugar Club, Cork Jazz Festival and the Wexford Spiegeltent, Healey and Thomas will pay tribute to the greatest jazz and swing legends of all time, including Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole and Louis Armstrong.

Audiences will be treated to iconic hits such as Fly Me to the Moon, Mack the Knife, Moon River, Sing, Sing, Sing, Beyond the Sea and many more, all performed with the high-energy, vintage flair.

Amongst the other headliners already announced are singer/ songwriter Billy Ocean at Derry’s Millennium Forum on May 3- 4.

Tickets are on sale now from saintcolumbshall.com/jazz. For full festival programme, visit Cityofderryjazzfestival.com.